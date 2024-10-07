Nhlanhla Mafu faced backlash for a marketing gimmick after seemingly announcing her marriage, which turned out to be a promotion for her NN Vintage bridal collection

Musa Khawula revealed that the post misled many fans into believing she had remarried, although it was only to generate buzz for her product launch

Fans had mixed reactions, with some praising her creativity while others criticised her for being deceptive

Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu has been accused of misleading her fans and colleagues with the recent post. The star made headlines after seemingly announcing that she had gotten married again.

Nhlanhla Mafu allegedly misled her fans with the marriage announcement. Image: @nhlanhla_mafu

Nhlanhla Mafu's marketing gimmick

Mzansi celebrated the news of Nhlanhla Mafu's marriage after the star's post a few days ago. Many believed she had tied the knot to her new man following the post.

However, media personality Musa Khawula revealed that the singer and fashion designer never got married. The wedding post was reportedly a marketing gimmick for her new NN Vintage bridal collection and her wedding song featuring DJ Tira and AmaTyCooler. The post read:

"Six days ago, Nhlanhla Mafu revealed that she's getting 'married' and watched all her friends wish her well; meanwhile, she wanted to promote her New Bridal Collection to be sold at NN Vintage."

Fans react to Nhlanhla Mafu's marketing strategy

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some hailed the singer for thinking outside the box, while others blasted her for misleading her fans and followers.

@Sisa_Magwaza said:

"Her friends were not part of the con?"

@_Neheng_ commented:

"But she never said she was getting married, right?"

@OslinaM said:

"But she never said she was 😂she just posted rings."

@Neo08756796 added:

"They are not her friends. They are people on the internet like you and I. Her friends knew she wasn't getting married and that she'd opening up a business."

@PQMats wrote:

"Did she say she's getting married, or she just posted rings and things?"

Nhlanhla Mafu discusses her new song and fashion collection

