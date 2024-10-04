Nhlanhla Mafu released a wedding song titled Ngithanda Wena featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler, inspired by her NN Vintage wedding collection

The Mafikizolo star shared that the song idea emerged during her creative process for her fashion brand

Speaking to Briefly News, Nhlanhla highlighted the importance of the Shweshwe fabric in her designs, noting its cultural significance in South African weddings and celebrations

One-half of the pop group Mafikizolo Nhlanhla Mafu is in her creative bag. The star who had the internet buzzing when she announced her upcoming wedding with a stunning picture has released a wedding song featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler.

Nhlanhla Mafu has released a new wedding song featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler. Image; @nhlanhla_mafu and @djtira

Source: Instagram

Nhlanhla Mafu talks about her new music

Nhlanhla Mafu is working hard to secure the bag. The singer and fashion designer, who shot to the top of the trending list over the news of her marriage, dropped a new song titled Ngithanda Wena featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler.

According to TimesLIVE, Nhlanhla said the new song, which is for weddings, parties, and other celebrations, was inspired by the latest collection from her fashion brand.

She said the idea for Ngithanda Wena came during the creative process for her NN Vintage wedding collection. She contacted DJ Tira, who was ready to work with her. The singer also noted that Tira suggested that they work with AmaTycooler, and the song was a success.

Nhlanhla Mafu shares more details about her collection

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Nhlanhla Mafu shared the history behind the Shweshwe fabric she uses in her NN Vintage designs. She said:

"Shweshwe fabric has been integrated into various South African cultural practices. It is commonly used in traditional ceremonies, weddings, and celebrations across different ethnic groups.

"Its versatility and vibrant patterns have also made it popular in contemporary fashion and design. This is the reason why, as NN Vintage we have decided to use this shweshwe fabric/pattern on our latest designs."

Nhanhla Mafu rocks stunning swimsuit in hot pictures

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu set social media on fire with her hot pictures. The singer flaunted her stunning hourglass figure in a black swimsuit.

Summer is here, and celebrities are finally showing off their hot bodies. Social media has been awash with lovely pictures from celebrities who have gone on vacations in different places.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News