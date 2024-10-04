Nhlanhla Mafu Discusses Link Between Her New Wedding Song Ft DJ Tira and Her Fashion Brand
- Nhlanhla Mafu released a wedding song titled Ngithanda Wena featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler, inspired by her NN Vintage wedding collection
- The Mafikizolo star shared that the song idea emerged during her creative process for her fashion brand
- Speaking to Briefly News, Nhlanhla highlighted the importance of the Shweshwe fabric in her designs, noting its cultural significance in South African weddings and celebrations
One-half of the pop group Mafikizolo Nhlanhla Mafu is in her creative bag. The star who had the internet buzzing when she announced her upcoming wedding with a stunning picture has released a wedding song featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler.
Nhlanhla Mafu talks about her new music
Nhlanhla Mafu is working hard to secure the bag. The singer and fashion designer, who shot to the top of the trending list over the news of her marriage, dropped a new song titled Ngithanda Wena featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler.
According to TimesLIVE, Nhlanhla said the new song, which is for weddings, parties, and other celebrations, was inspired by the latest collection from her fashion brand.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She said the idea for Ngithanda Wena came during the creative process for her NN Vintage wedding collection. She contacted DJ Tira, who was ready to work with her. The singer also noted that Tira suggested that they work with AmaTycooler, and the song was a success.
Nhlanhla Mafu shares more details about her collection
Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Nhlanhla Mafu shared the history behind the Shweshwe fabric she uses in her NN Vintage designs. She said:
"Shweshwe fabric has been integrated into various South African cultural practices. It is commonly used in traditional ceremonies, weddings, and celebrations across different ethnic groups.
"Its versatility and vibrant patterns have also made it popular in contemporary fashion and design. This is the reason why, as NN Vintage we have decided to use this shweshwe fabric/pattern on our latest designs."
Nhanhla Mafu rocks stunning swimsuit in hot pictures
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu set social media on fire with her hot pictures. The singer flaunted her stunning hourglass figure in a black swimsuit.
Summer is here, and celebrities are finally showing off their hot bodies. Social media has been awash with lovely pictures from celebrities who have gone on vacations in different places.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.