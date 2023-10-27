Nhlanhla Mafu created a buzz on social media with her sizzling photos, showcasing her hourglass figure in a black swimsuit as summer arrived

The award-winning singer and fashion designer shared these striking images on her Instagram page, leaving fans in awe of her stunning appearance

Social media users showered her with compliments and admiration for her sensational look, as she confidently flaunted her curves and skin in the stylish swimsuit

Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu set social media on fire with her hot pictures. The singer flaunted her stunning hourglass figure in a black swimsuit.

Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu stunned in a black swimsuit. Image: @nhlanhla_mafu

Source: Instagram

Nhlanhla Mafu rocks black swimsuit in stunning pictures

Summer is here and celebrities are finally showing off their hot bodies. Social media has been awash with lovely pictures from celebrities who have gone on vacations in different places.

Nhlanhla Mafu is the queen she thinks she is. The stunner recently flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a beautiful swimsuit. Taking to her Instagram page, the award-winning singer and fashion designer rocked a swimsuit that left the streets buzzing.

The singer showed off her curves and some skin in the stunning swimsuit and matching black cover. She captioned the post:

"Pack your swimwear, they said"

Fans can't get enough of Nhlanhla Mafu's look

Social media users could not get enough of the star's stunning look. Many said the singer ate and left no crumbs.

@kwa_mamkhize said:

"And you said ! SAY NO MORE ❤️"

@kellykhumaloza said:

"Umlilo weBig Nuz ❤️"

@paloma_in_paradise wrote:

"A bhaaaaadiiiiieeee "

@unathi.co added:

"TSHOMAM♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ You’ve DONE it even BEFORE the big birthday. You look SENSATIONAL. So so s*xy♥️"

@vourne noted:

"Ladies and gentlemen!! She is back "

@melzinbala added:

"Ohhh that’s why it’s so hot "

Source: Briefly News