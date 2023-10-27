Internationally acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha turned heads at the Stella Artois 'Let's Do Dinner' SA edition

Nomzamo was back in Mzansi for the first Stella Artois 'Let's Do Dinner' event, which is in support of the global charity Water.org

The star rocked a stunning showstopper glitter dress at the Stella Artois 'Let's Do Dinner'

Former 'Isibaya' star Nomzamo Mbatha is the new face of Stella Artois. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is making her mark in the world. The star has been making waves in her career, and it is safe to say that she is reaping the fruits of her hard work.

Nomzamo Mbatha dines with Mzansi's A-listers

Surely, this has been an incredible week. Mzansi's talented actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, made a statement on Wednesday, 25 October 2023, turning many heads at the Stella Artois 'Lets Do Dinner' SA edition.

The internationally acclaimed actress first hosted the Stella Artois exclusive dinner in New York, where she was spotted dining with Hollywood's hottest A-listers.

On Wednesday, 25 October 2023, Nomzamo Mbatha hosted some of Mzansi's hottest A-listers, like Zozibini Tunzi, who attended the 'Lets Do Dinner', which is in support of the global charity Water.org.

Nomzamo rocks a showstopping glitter dress at the Stella Artois 'Lets Do Dinner'

The former ever-so-gorgeous Isibaya star sure knows how to leave a statement and always looks stunning at every event and occasion she attends.

Nomzamo recently rocked a stunning showstopper glitter dress at the 'Let's Do Dinner' she hosted. The star posted pics of how she looked on that eventful night and wrote:

"Oh What a night! @StellaArtoisZA said #LetsDoDinner and my goodness…"

Fans compliment Nomzamo Mbatha

Shortly after she posted on X, her fans and followers flooded her comment section with complimentary messages:

@tseepati said:

"Why ole motle tje."

@Tebogo16_09 wrote:

"Such a beautiful woman."

@stheshmajola replied:

"Yhooo indlela omuhle ngayo Zamo."

@AphiweBulelani responded:

"Always stunning."

@seleka10_tshepo wrote:

"Looking so beautiful as always Nomzamo."

MtoloSam said:

"Waze wamuhle."

@Real__Eric said:

"Stunning."

@AmazaMimz wrote:

"You are such a gorgeous woman."

Nomzamo Mbatha was lauded for playing Queen Nandi in Shaka iLembe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that international actress Nomzamo Mbatha received flowers for playing the iconic Queen Nandi, Shaka's mother, and serving as the executive producer.

Mbatha also revealed that she used real cow dung in one of the scenes and defended the women on the show for walking bare-chested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News