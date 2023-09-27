Actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha has made a name for herself locally and internationationally

The Former Isibaya star was recently spotted dining with the finest Hollywood stars, such as Ludacris and Zoe Saldana

Nomzamo was in New York for the first Stella Artois 'Let's Do Dinner' event, which is in support of the global charity Water.org

Former 'Isibaya' star Nomzamo Mbatha is the new face of Stella Artois. Image: @nomzamo_m

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is definitely the girl she thinks she is. The star has been making waves in her career, and it is safe to say that she is reaping the fruits of her hard work.

Nomzamo Mbatha dines with Hollywood stars

Mzansi's internationally acclaimed actress and humanitarian, Nomzamo Mbatha, has made a name for herself nationally and internationally as she was named the black Hollywood star to watch this year.

Hailing from KwaMashu in Durban, Nomzamo now rubs shoulders with the most elite personnel in America.

Mbatha shared a table and dined with the finest Hollywood stars, such as Ludacris, Zoe Saldana and others, on Tuesday evening, 26 September 2023, in New York.

The dinner was the very first Stella Artois 'Let's Do Dinner' event supporting the global charity organisation Water.org.

The Shaka Ilembe star shared a post on her Instagram timeline, flaunting how stunning she looked for the dinner in a series of pictures. She captioned the pics:

"@stellaartois said dress up and come to the worlds most fascinating dinner in New York. So we did #LetsDoDinner."

See the post below:

Nomzamo set to dine with Mzansi's finest in Mzansi

Nomzamo Mbatha also shared in a post that she will be coming to South Africa soon in October to dine with the finest celebrities, authors and media personalities in Mzansi for the Stella Artois 'Let's Do Dinner' event.

She said:

"Sound the alarm!!! Heading to one of my beloved cities on this planet alongside @stellaartoisafrica for an incredibly captivating dinner and an astonishing guest list. Hello, New York! Brace yourselves because all I can say is #LetsDoDinner. P.S. After that, I'll be flying back to South Africa to host a dinner with some of my dearest friends. Let's do this!"

Watch the reel here:

Social media users shared their thoughts and complimentary messages in Nomzamo's comment section, see below:

Dat954boy wrote:

"Let me be part of that guest list."

Thokozanigladwell said:

"Always amazing."

Pelydee82 replied:

"#LetsDoDinner."

Sphesibo wrote:

"Come back with some souvenirs from NYC, and I can’t wait for the SAn leg of #LetsDoDinner with @stellaartoisafrica."

Muhle_Thando2 responded:

"I love this combination because Stella is my favourite beer and uNomzamo is my favourite woman on Earth."

Desire_Mals replied:

"Ma’am take me with."

