Actress Nomzamo Mbatha was announced that she will grace the Global Citizen World Stage

The festival will be taking place on Saturday, 23 September 2023, at Central Park’s Great Lawn

Nomzamo Mbatha is one of the most influential young women across the globe who does amazing things

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Nomzamo Mbatha set to grace the Global Citizen World Stage 2023, among other artists. Image: @nomzamombatha

Source: Instagram

Halala, Mzansi's very own actress and human activist, Nomzamo Mbatha, was added to the world's greatest festival line-up. The event will be taking place on Saturday, 23 September 2023.

Nomzamo Mbatha graces Global Citizen

It has been confirmed that the former Isibaya star Nomzamo Mbatha will be part of many prominent stars who will grace the Global Citizen World stage this coming Saturday.

The festival will occur at the Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York.

The Global Citizen was hosted in South Africa in 2018 at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, with Beyonce gracing the stage.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jung Kook, and Anitta are said to headline the festival performance. Co-founder & CEO of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, said that having a powerhouse of broadcasters and streamers involved in this movement is the greatest opportunity as this is the year of social change.

He said:

"We are thrilled to have exceptional global leaders sharing the stage with Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Katie Holmes, and Eddie Izzard alongside this year's incredible lineup. It promises to be an unforgettable day in Central Park."

Last year, Nomzamo Mbatha looked stunning at Ghana's Global Citizen Red Carpet.

Nomzamo on the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

Recently, Nomzamo Mbatha shared on her Instagram timeline that she had an opportunity to be a part of the Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies Innovation Summit 2023. The star shared a snippet of her on stage.

Watch the reel here:

The actress's fans and followers congratulated and praised her, and some said she was an absolute powerhouse, while others said she is an inspiration to many:

makgofe said:

"I remember reading about her years ago.. wow..amazing..So much power & elegance.. inspiring achievements!"

foreveronke responded:

"Awusemuhle. Nice one."

babybat_lean wrote:

"Sis Zamo you’re such a powerhouse."

mba_lindi wrote:

"Powerhouse you are."

ashleigh_tafadz_ said:

"What a powerhouse."

ntsikizimu wrote:

"You are a dream."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News