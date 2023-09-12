South Africa's first bachelorette, Qiniso Van Damme, has a new YouTube web series called The Girls Trip

The six-part series will be one of her many acting stints where she and her gal pals get to showcase the beauty of Mzansi women

Also joining the exciting new venture is Mantsoe Pout, Holly Rey and Stephanie Ndlovu

Qiniso Van Damme has a new YouTube web series coming soon, and it will capture the essence of South African women.

‘The Girls Trip’ will be a six-part series where Qiniso and Mantsoe Pout, and others take a trip in the country to showcase the beauty of SA women. Image: @qinisovandamme

Qiniso Van Damme spills about her YouTube show

The Bachelorette South Africa winner, Qiniso Van Damme's, new YouTube web series is called The Girls Trip.

It will be a six-part series where she and Mantsoe Pout, Stephanie Ndlovu and singer Holly Rey embark on a girl's trip in South Africa. This would be one of her many acting stints where she and her gal pals get to showcase the beauty of Mzansi huns.

She told Sowetan that she is all for showcasing the beauty of local beauties.

“Anything to showcase our girls, I’m always in. It’s a whole love letter to South African women and our variations and beautiful different natures."

Qiniso expresses gratitude for the show

Her passion for women empowerment goes deeper. Qiniso celebrated the women who played a role in the web series and said she was left inspired by them.

She said this to the publication:

“I really enjoyed being in a room full of inspiring women, great in their own right, great in their own pursuits. It was such a positive space of love and growth and inspiration. I’m so glad to have had the opportunity.”

Qiniso's exciting gig with Aero

This would be Qiniso's second web series, as she has one with Aero, a popular confectionary.

On her latest episode, she jetted off to Johannesburg with her friends to dance the night away.

"I had the most incredible time in Jozi with my sparkly besties making #moments to melt into! If you haven’t watched episode 6 yet… THIS IS YOUR MREINDER! Grab an aero and head on over to YouTube via the link in my bio and get your fill. Love you Aero! Thank you for the privilege."

