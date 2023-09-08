The Queen and Gomora's scriptwriter Nelisa Ngcobo announced her acting debut on Headspace

Nelisa will be voicing Charlene in the new animation series that has South Africans excited

The writer has also opened up about her struggles and experience with her mental health

'The Queen' scriptwriter Nelisa Ngcobo shared that she will be making her first acting debut on the animation series 'Headspace'. Image: @nelncgobo, nelisangcobo.com

From behind the scenes to being on screen, scriptwriter Nelisa Ngcobo shares the news about bagging her first acting role on Headspace. The writer talks about how she always wanted to be on screen and showcase her versatile talent.

Nelisa bags a new acting role on Headspace

Seven years later, the acclaimed scriptwriter Nelisa Ngcobo bagged her acting gig.

The Queen's scriptwriter hoped to become an actress before she ventured into the behind-the-scenes environment of being the creative storyteller behind the pen.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Nelisa shared that she will make her first TV appearance as Charlene on the animation series Headspace. She also mentioned that it's a story of a young 16-year-old girl who has aliens living in her brain.

She said:

"It's funny how things worked out. I only wrote for six years, which I found pretty fulfilling and exciting. Now, Headspace is coming out, and the performer side of me is also coming out."

Nelisa also said she is only known for writing and that there are so many things she wants to explore, mostly telling stories.

She began her career in telenovela writing on seasons one and two of Mzansi Magic's The Queen, The River, Gomora and Giyani - Land of Blood. Nelisa then wrote for the internationally acclaimed Netflix series Blood and Water and Savage Beauty.

"When you are telling a story, you need to have the heart of something. Going beyond what something presents itself can be a bit scary, but you should be bold and confident in getting to the core.

"If you're going to tell a story, you cannot be afraid to go deep. If something is a hit, then it penetrates, and it's something that we all personally relate to. You have to cut through the noise and go to the heart of something."

Nelisa also mentioned that she has had issues with her mental health and that debriefing her was like a therapy session.

Nelisa set to bring a story on screen with Statement Films

The River's scriptwriter shared some good news on her Instagram timeline that she will showcase a story with Statement Films.

She wrote:

"I can finally share the news!! SUPER excited to bring an amazing story to the screen with @statement_films and @topicstories. Huge congrats to the fellow creators!!"

See her post below:

