The veteran actress Sibulele Gcilisthana and her daughter Sihle Gcilitshana shared the same role on Queendom

Sihle talked about how this was the highlight of her career, having to work alongside her mother in one show

The actresses both play the same role of Gog'Fungingozi, where Sibulele plays the older version, and Sihle is a young girl in the new series

The South African veteran actress Sibulele Gcilitshana and her daughter Sihle bagged themselves the same role in the highly-anticipated upcoming series Queendom.

Sihle Gcilitshana speaks about her character in Queendom

As D-day approaches for the BET Africa original daily series Queendom will premiere on TV, actress and activist Sihle Gcilitshana excitedly shared how amazing it was for her to share a role and act alongside her mother who is also a veteran actress, Sibulele Gcilitshana.

According to ZiMoja, Sihle talked about her character Gog'Fungingozi, which she shared with her mother. She also mentioned how this was her career highlight for 2024, as she always wanted to act alongside her mother.

She said:

" I had to prove myself and I am truly honoured. I am privileged to be even sitting and acting amongst such great actors and performers, like my mom."

Sihle further said that she started 2024 on a very high note:

"I will not lie, being on set with my mother was the highlight of 2024. We can shut it down, we can close the year. I have looked up to my mom for years and she has always told me that If I want to be in the performing arts, I have to do it in my own time.

"Sibulele is such an amazing person. If you know her, she is a depiction of emotion and sunshine. So, walking on set knowing that I have to detach and remind myself that I am a person outside of her but truly there will be no bigger highlight, literally."

