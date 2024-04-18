The new highly-anticipated series Queendom has netizens raving about it and its cast members

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared a spoiler on his Twitter (X) page about what netizens can expect to see on the first episode

Entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi of TVblogbymlu told Briefly News that the series is nothing anyone has seen

Fans can't wait to watch the upcoming series 'Queendom.' Image: Supplied

The highly-anticipated new upcoming series Queendom has everybody talking about it and waiting for it to premiere.

Fans rave about new series Queendom

As D-day approached, the Queendom cast attended the launch party on Tuesday, 16 April, at Ubuntu Kraal in Bryanston, Johannesburg, and many netizens have been raving about the show's stellar cast members and how they can't wait for the show to premiere on Monday, 22 April 2024.

Recently the Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald raved about how amazing the first episode of the new series was on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"The first episode is dark and scary also I like the storyline and I wish it was a 1 hour episode. The cast is perfect but the first episode belongs to Mduduzi Mabaso he killed it. #BETQueendom."

Entertainment commentators Jabu and Mlungisi give a glipse of what viewers should expect

Speaking to Briefly News, entertainment commentators Mlungisi Mbokazi and Jabu Macdonald shared some details and spoilers on what viewers can expect when watching the first episode of the show.

Mlungisi said:

"Great series, well produced, and the stellar cast did quite well in terms of production… trust me.. the 1st episode is fire… kudos to the director as well. The series is well-shot. Queendom is so different from all the other shows we’re currently watching after seeing the first episode. I got goosebumps. The actors know they are invested, and it’s an excellent show to watch. Viewers will definitely enjoy it.

Jabu also added to what Mlungisi said and told Briefly News that viewers are not ready for all the drama and suspense that will be showcased:

"The Queendom has a fantastic cast and brilliant storyline. And people are not ready for what’s gonna happen on the first season."

Sjava bags role on Queendom

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava bagged a new acting role on BET Africa's new drama series Queendom.

The Mama hitmaker will once again tap into his acting side. Sjava shared that he was honoured to be a part of something that paid homage to the African culture.

