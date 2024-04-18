Former The River actress Linda Mtoba bagged a new role in an upcoming series Queendom, which will premier next week

The new series will premiere on Monday, 22 April 2024 on DStv channel BET Africa

Linda told Briefly News that her new character Ntandokayise resonated a lot with her and believes that it will with other young women too

Actress Linda Mtoba bagged a new role in the upcoming 'Queendom' series. Image: @linda_mtoba

Many good things are happening for South African actors and actresses this year, with more opportunities popping up. Linda Mtoba experienced one of them, and she shared the good news about bagging a new role in an upcoming series, Queendom, which will premiere on Monday, 22 April 2024.

Linda Mtoba talks about her new lead role

Recently, BET Africa announced the new series Queendom and unveiled the show's cast. Linda Mtoba bagged the lead character, Ntandokayise.

Speaking to Briefly News, Linda Mtoba talked about how this new character resonated with her and believes it will resonate with many young women.

She said:

"What drew me to this project and character is that it resonates with so many young women and the younger version of myself.

"I would have loved to see someone like this on screen, a point of reference for what a dream could look like where it is a bit more vivid and is in colour, and I think I love the kind of spirit she that she has which I think all of us need, a little bit of Ntandokayise."

Mtoba also mentioned that the storyline is all about bloodlines and fate, and also about living her truth:

"The storyline is about bloodlines and the most intricate part of it is that it's all about blood ties and fate. As you know, fate finds you, and in this story, fate finds Ntandokayise, and she is forced to live her truth. It comes at the right time when her truth can be her reality because she's ready for it."

Mtoba couldn't say enough about the impressively stellar cast members:

"This story is different. It hasn't been told or seen before. It's a story that has only been through the passages of time where you hear about kings and queens existing. It is a real story about life and embodies everything we have only ever imagined coming into reality."

Sjava bags acting gig on Queendom

In a previous report, Briefly News revealed Sjava also bagged himself a new acting role on Queendom.

The Before hitmaker will join The River star's Linda Mtoba and Sindi Dlathu on the show. Sjava noted that he was honoured to be a part of something that paid homage to the African culture.

