Melinda Ferguson shed more light on her newly-released book, When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA & Anele

The author opened up about the outrage she received for publishing her book, from the public to her subjects' families

Melinda continues to receive backlash for her book, while some netizens have endorsed it with hopes of finding answers about the late couple

Melinda Ferguson shed more light on her newly-released book, 'When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA & Anele'.

Source: Instagram

Melinda Ferguson shared more insights about her book, When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA & Anele. The seasoned author opened up about what led her to write about the couple, and what she hopes to achieve with her book.

Melinda Ferguson speaks about AKA and Anele book

Coming from the release of her new book, Melinda Ferguson spoke about the public perception of When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA & Anele.

The story of the now-late couple has left the nation divided and without answers. Melinda revealed in a Facebook post that she was drawn to their story and felt the urge to learn more about their love.

She mentioned in an interview with The Citizen that she reached out to several people close to the couple with hopes of getting a different perspective while also adding more meat to her book, although everyone endorsed her work.

"I feel very sorry for the Forbes, for their loss, and for the senseless loss of Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane and his family. But I stand by my book and believe this story needs to be told. I did the work. I interviewed people from both sides."

Briefly News reported that the Forbes family had distanced themselves from the book, labelling it as distasteful and opportunistic.

With her book, Melinda hopes to tackle topics of domestic violence, mental health struggles and the pressures of fame. Most of all, the author wishes to give a voice to Anele, who, as she says, had no voice and was just about to start her life:

"She had yet to make her mark, so I had to rely on what other people have said about a significant character in this story."

Mzansi reacts to Melinda Ferguson's book

Netizens called Melinda out and accused her of being an opportunist:

Mfezi Ntika dragged Melinda:

"Families are grieving, and you are making money from their pain. Both families did not give you consent to write this book but you saw this story as your self-enrichment opportunity. Shame on you."

Syanda Arthur Njilo called Melinda out:

"Making money out of other people's pain is wrong, Ms Melinda."

Leilani Mantsion said:

"Wow. You are making money out of the Forbes family's pain. This is disrespectful, opportunistic and so much more. Disgusting."

Meanwhile, others encouraged Melinda and are looking forward to the book:

Women For Change said:

"Thank you for giving Nellie her voice back, after it was taken from her. Ignore what nasty people have to say. We know there are many people who are thankful for your work. Sending love and light."

Shaun Asmal wrote:

"I am definitely buying it. This is not about the Forbes family. They were approached but refused because they knew that their son killed Anele. This book is for Anele."

Golebamang Phutieagae was excited:

"Cannot wait!"

Moses Tembe addresses Anele's tragic death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Moses Tembe speaking on his late daughter, Anele's tragic death.

During an interview, the Durban businessman refused to believe that his daughter had taken her life.

