The author of the When Love Kills book documenting the toxic love of the late AKA and Anele Tembe has responded to the backlash she received on social media

Author Melinda Ferguson wrote a lengthy post on her Facebook page on how difficult it has been for her since the news of the book circulated on social media and the criticism she has been receiving

Many of her followers defended her, and others mentioned that they wanted to purchase the book and read it

Author Melinda Ferguson has responded to the backlash she received. Image: @melsmacked

Source: Instagram

Author and journalist Melinda Ferguson has broken her silence regarding her most talked about latest book documenting the toxic love relationship of the late Anele Tembe and rapper AKA.

Melinda Ferguson responds to backlash amid book release

Social media has buzzed since the announcement of Melinda's latest book, When Love Kills. The author has been trolled and criticised for documenting the story of the late Anele and AKA.

Responding to the backlash, Ferguson wrote a lengthy Facebook post on her page regarding how difficult it has been for her since the news of the book broke on the internet and how much people have been dragging her on social media.

She wrote:

"I'm not going to lie here...the last 24 hours have been a lot. While I knew that the book would probably cause a stir, I did not expect the crazy responses that it has received since someone broke the news on social media yesterday. While I have been touched by the love and support I've received I have also felt deeply affected and misunderstood by the spitting vitriol. I know we live in a world of social media, where unkindness and callousness drive the conversation, but it's a lot.

"I penned this book in an endeavor to grasp the narrative of two individuals ensnared in the labyrinth of toxic affection. An unrelenting urge propelled me forward in my quest for understanding, seeking the elusive truth behind their tragic demise. As a survivor of my own battles with addiction and tumultuous entanglements, their tale resonated deeply within me. It touched the raw fibers of my heart, illuminating parallels with my own experiences..."

See the post below:

Netizens defend Melinda Ferguson

Many of the author's fans and followers defended her from the trolls and shared that they couldn't wait to read the book. See some of the comments below:

Robz Lipner wrote:

"I’d really like to read this book."

Melanie Dawn Williams commented:

"Proud of you for hearing the call and writing."

Bekithemba Betso Ndebele said:

"Interesting, I am intrigued by how you navigate their story without taunting their image as I feel like it will be filled with assumptions that could otherwise send misinformation you did not intend to."

Tanya Monteiro mentioned:

"The heart broken emoji is missingI admire your courage and willingness to dig deep and try to tell a story based on facts. Helping us all try to understand this double tragedy."

Anne Lapedus Brest responded:

"I am sorry you got vitriolic comments.. that is outrageous.. I am sure you book will do justice, by far, to the story, and I know you always research well, so I cannot understand why you got those comments."

Shafinaaz Hassim replied:

"No matter what people say, they're going to want to read this book. Congratulations, Mel!"

Women For Change wrote:

"Thank you for your bravery in sharing Nellie's story. We all need to know the truth."

Anele Tembe's father Moses Tembe discusses AKA for 1st time since daughter's passing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Tembe's death anniversary was on 11 April 2024, and some of her family members released statements. In a sit-down, Moses Tembe explained that he did not believe that his daughter undressed and threw herself off the Pepper Club Hotel balcony.

South Africans have speculated about how Anele Tembe died, including her then-fiancé, AKA being a main suspect in the court of public opinion. Moses Tembe recently explained why he expected prosecution and for AKA to be in the box to face the court.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News