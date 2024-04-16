The former Generations star Carlo Radebe expressed his gratitude to all his fans who have helped him on social media recently

This was after the star was reported to be facing financial struggles by his friend Mauritz Neethling on Facebook

The star released an appreciation post to all his fans and followers on his Facebook page

Our favourite childhood South African actor, Carlo Radebe, who has been trending on social media following the reports that he was struggling to make ends meet, has finally seen light at the end of the tunnel.

Carlo Radebe thanks everyone who helped get back on his feet

The former Backstage actor and voice-over artist Carlo Radebe has made headlines once again as he expressed his sincere gratitude to his fans and followers who have helped him recently in getting him a job in the entertainment industry after his friend Mauritz Neethling reported on Facebook that he has been struggling and got evicted from his place and has been living off the R350 grant.

Earlier on, Carlo posted an appreciation post on his Facebook page, thanking everybody who took the time to help him and wrote:

"Greetings to you. What you have shown me over several days since the release of my statement by my friend Mauritz Neethling, rallied by his devotion to my well-being, has no words...I thank you kindly, too, for your dedication to perpetually paying it forward. Please continue. I, too, have consistently held that prayer to work reliably & do good...I am looking forward to getting back on set & shooting. By God's Grace, all will be well...I Thank all the shoutouts & specific individuals who have galvanized on their platforms. I owe u nothing.Humbling.Thank you again. May life be also more accessible for you! Ta!

Fans wished him well

Many fans and followers wished Radebe well on his new journey of getting back to showbiz:

Khumbulani Khuzwayo wrote:

"Glad to hear that old friend all the best in your new ventures."

Siyabonga Ndawonde said:

"Come back and do what you know best which is acting your audience needs you brother."

Ato Lux commented:

"I'm comforted to know people are coming through for you. For some of us it's still middle of the month and we will contribute month end. We love you and hoping we will see you again on our screens."

Mandilakhe Kweta responded:

"All of the best grootman ❤️ GOD bless bhuda kuzalunga."

Ngwano'Mobotse Nkoana replied:

"Carlo Radebe God surely did not bring you this far to leave you. You will definitely bounce back.... You are in our prayers."

