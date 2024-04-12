A man who dated a woman who liked partying thanked her for character development

The gent shared screenshots from a previous relationship where his lady would always make excuses for being asleep

The online community reacted to the Twitter post, with many applauding him for getting out of the relationship

A man showed off how he changed since his breakup in 2021. Images: @gucciairbagz

A man took to his Twitter account to share how he changed after dating a groove hun.

@lyfeisgucci responded to a post that said someone has to fall in love with someone who has unhealthy acts at least once because that builds character. The man posted screenshots from his previous relationship that built his character.

Judging from the screenshots, the man was in love with a woman who loved partying. In most of the messages, she always apologised for not getting back to him because she passed out.

Man thanks ex for being unavailable for him

Nonetheless, brutal as it sounds, the gent thanked the lady for being a motivation for him to do better in his life.

"True. I haven't been the same man since 2021. I have accomplished so much in life since this heartbreak. To think I used to ask for lifts at groove during this era. I WAS that guy. Now guys ask me for lifts.God bless this woman."

Man says he upgraded since his unhealthy relationship

See the Twitter post below:

Netizens felt for the man who was in a toxic relationship

The post gained traction, with many online users feeling sorry yet happy that he got out of that relationship and did better for himself.

@____justsihle commented:

"Yah no this one put you THROUGH it ."

@AL_NKWANA went down memory lane:

"I remember broke me waiting for my hun at res till 10am the next morning while she was drunk with her friends at niggas apartments after groove. Made sure I stayed single and got my own place n guap .."

@b_happp commented:

"She hated you ."

@_Forty_ said:

"Eish mfana you had a sleeping beauty on your hands just before we left lockdown."

@isgxoboulokuhle encouraged:

"Damn, stay strong brother ."

