Pearl Thusi's ex-hubby, Walter Mokoena, has been accused of failing to pay his employees

His employees claimed that the former SABC sports presenter has been struggling to pay them for month

When Walter was contacted, he said that he wouldn't comment on a matter that would be determined in court

Former SABC presenter Walter Mokoena hasn't paid his employees for months. Image: @waltermokoena

Things seemingly aren't looking good for the former SABC presenter Walter Mokoena, as his employees are complaining about his unethical behaviour.

Walter Mokoena allegedly fails to pay his employees

Pearl Thusi's ex and baby daddy, Water Mokoena, has made headlines again after he recently linked up and exchanged some messages online with Thusi's ex and Sports journalist, Robert Marawa.

According to The South African, employees accused Walter of not paying them their salaries for months. One employee stated how frustrating this has been for them and that, at times, their wages would be very late.

The source said:

"In 2023, I joined The Joburg Post, excited for the opportunity to contribute to the company’s growth. However, what started as enthusiasm soon turned into frustration and disappointment as I, along with my colleagues, experienced a series of injustices and unethical behaviour."

Another staff member further mentioned that Walter doesn't care about their grievances, alleging that he is brazen when they raise them:

"Despite our diligent efforts, He failed to meet his responsibilities, repeatedly postponing salary disbursements and neglecting our apprehensions. His conduct has not only imposed financial burdens but also undermined trust and team morale."

When the former SABC presenter was contacted, he stated that he wouldn't comment on a matter that would be determined in court.

He said:

"I won’t comment as the matter would be determined in our court."

