Walter Mokoena gave his industry peer Robert Marawa a shout-out with a heartwarming social media post

Twitter timelines lit up with fond memories as fans reminisced about Mokoena's stellar sports presenting alongside Marawa

South African netizens flooded Mokoena's mentions with requests for his return to television

Walter Mokoena paid tribute to Robert Marawa in a touching social media post. Image: @MySportsBook_ZA

Source: Twitter

Sports presenter Walter Mokoena returned to X/Twitter with a heartwarming post. His first order of business? Paying homage to none other than Robert Marawa, his partner-in-crime in the sports world.

Walter Mokoena honours Robert Marawa

Mokoena wrote a message on his account @MySportsBook_ZA and reminded us why he's a legend in his own right. He gave Marawa his flowers, saying he was the best in the business.

"By far the best sports anchor this country has ever produced. We made magic together. we made the impossible, possible. I learnt a lot from you just by watching you in action. Salute Bob."

Walter's post sparks nostalgia

As Mokoena's tribute to Marawa spread, it took sports fans on a trip down memory lane. Tweeps recalled moments on SABC shows like Laduma with Mokoena and Marawa at the helm.

See the post below:

Comeback calls from fans

X is buzzing with nostalgia, with fans reliving the glory days of sports broadcasting. Some want more of Mokoena on their screens, pronto!

@nicksta_napo wrote:

"Waaaaaaalter Mokoena when Laduma was the place to be."

@comrade_Fire18 mentioned:

"We miss you, man. You should come back with your honest opinion always."

@mapensela11 stated:

"Real recognise real! "

@Cesc_Decent stated:

"When Soccer zone was still Soccer Zone. Xilo xaku nandzika."

@nnamodisi tweeted:

"Proper sports presenters, not these guys who get aroused live on TV."

@malumzskhulu commented:

"The first sports anchor to call for the coach to be fired live on TV. "

@360waveSa shared:

"David Kekana, Mike Mangena, Lindani Mbhense, Christopher Bongo, Kudjo Amankwah wow SABC was once packed with talent."

@majozi831 added:

"No lies detected. Best in the business."

Mama Joy gets mistaken for Robert Marawa

Recently, Briefly News reported that social media plays too much! Mama Joy recently posted a selfie with her partner and had netizens thinking she was Robert Marawa.

Seeing that the football fanatic is rarely captured without her isicholo hat, at first glance, she bore a resemblance to the legendary presenter. Fans can't unsee Robert when looking at Mama Joy's photo.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News