Football fanatic, Mama Joy caused a stir in the socials when netizens saw her for the first time with her hat off

At first glance, an online user mistook the soccer supporter for Robert Marawa

Looks like netizens can't unsee it, with some claiming that they've never seen Mama Joy and Robert Marawa in the same room

Social media users thought Mama Joy was Robert Marawa after posting a selfie without her hat. Images: mamajoy_chauke, robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

Social media plays too much! Mama Joy recently posted a selfie with her partner and had netizens thinking she was Robert Marawa.

Seeing that the football fanatic is rarely captured without her Isicholo, at first glance, she bore a resemblance to the legendary presenter. Fans can't unsee Robert when looking at Mama Joy's photo.

Mama Joy confused for Robert Marawa

Online users are floored with laughter after Mama Joy was mistaken for Robert Marawa from her hat-less selfie.

At first glance, Twitter (X) user Mbazima Thomason thought he was looking at Rob when Mama Joy posted a photo without her signature Isicholo. Netizens came out to say that they can't unsee the resemblance, saying the two soccer fans are never seen in the same room together.

"For a second I thought it was Robert Marawa!"

Netizens weigh in on Mama Joy's photo

Does Mama Joy really look like Robert Marawa? That's what online users are saying and they can't unsee the resemblance:

Titizma1 was relieved:

"Finally, someone said it!"

Inenekazi1 confessed:

"We've never seen Mama Joy and Robert Marawa in the same place yaz."

DjDukesta advised:

"Robert is a good-looking gent so I think Mama shouldn’t take offence."

AkanimiltonM said:

"That’s what I thought!"

Cornelius_OBK responded:

"I will never see both of them the same way again!"

Source: Briefly News