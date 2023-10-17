Rumoured couple Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa both hit France for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

It is not known if they had travelled together, but in one of Thando's Instagram photos, they both posed together

Netizens had a lot to say about this, with many divided by this revelation, especially since the two stars ignored the relationship rumours

Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa have both remained silent about the romance rumours. Image: @thando_thabethe, @robertmarawa

Source: Instagram

Rumoured couple Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa have been living it up in France after attending the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Thando has the time of her life in Paris

Radio presenter Thando Thabethe had the time of her life in the city of love. From visiting the Eiffel Tower and also going to church to witnessing the Springboks beat France during the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Here are her snaps.

"A little bit of church, some Eiffel Tower, some Rugby and a lot of gees!!!"

Thando Thabethe shares snap with Robert

Celebrating the Bokke's victory, Thando captured the excitement of South Africans at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis.

It is not clear if they had travelled together, but in one of Thando's Instagram photos, they both posed together for a picture.

She captioned her posts:

"Ladies and gentlemen… the champions of the world‼️‼️‼ What a time to be alive!!!"

Mzansi reacts to the pictures

Netizens had a lot to say about this, with many divided by this revelation, especially since the two stars ignored the relationship rumours.

Commenting under a post by @MDNnewss, this is what Mzansi had to say:

@Lebohang___N asked:

"If this is true, how is Robert getting them baddies?"

@pulengsotomela observed:

"He has a type. Zulu yellow bones."

@Kideo_Mah said:

"Mjolo is good. One just has to find your class and have the ball rolling."

@TmadTi asked:

"Kanti what happened to Skaqakaqa? Are they separated?"

Robert Marawa denies Thando Thabethe dating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Robert Marawa denied being romantically linked to Thando Thabethe.

Rumours swirled after they were allegedly spotted spending more time together and even holding hands while on a dinner date.

Close friends said they are head over heels in love with each other.

