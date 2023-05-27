DJ Fresh and Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle are rumoured to be dating after they shared pictures and videos showing the same background

News reports claim people close to the Scandal! star and WAW! podcaster confirmed that they are on a romantic getaway in Seychelles

Mzansi is divided by the shocking news and says they didn't expect Pasi and DJ Fresh to date because of their marital statuses

Mzansi is convinced that DJ Fresh and Scandal's actress Mapasaeka "Pasi" Koetle, famous for playing Dintle, are dating.

DJ Fresh and Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle are rumoured to be in a relationship. Image: @djfreshsa and @pasi_koetle

Source: Instagram

Twitter blogger @MDNnewss has taken to the timeline and shared two pics and videos. The news page claims the two stars are on a romantic getaway.

According to DJ's Fresh Instagram caption, he's currently in Seychelles but didn't drop Pasi's picture. However, @MDNnewss shared a photo of the stars posing in the exact location and claimed people close to them have confirmed that they are currently romantically seeing each other.

"Veteran Dj Fresh and Actress Mapaseka Koetle are on a romantic holiday. Pasi could not hold her excitement; the bubbly actress took to Insta stories to show her followers how happy she is with Fresh."

"Those close to the couple say Pasi is the best thing that has ever happened to Fresh. It is alleged that the two are now inseparable."

Check out the @MDNnewss's posts below:

Mzansi split by DJ Fresh and Pasi Koetle's dating rumours

Mzansi doesn't know whether to congratulate Fresh and Pasi or slam them. Many netizens are also confused about their marital statuses because they believe Pasi is married.

But Zimoja Lezinto reported at the beginning of 2023 that Pasi divorced her husband, Nelson Nyokong. In 2022, DJ Fresh also ended his 20-year-old marriage with Thabiso Sikwane, reported News24.

@TmadTi said:

"DJ Fresh deserves happiness. Pasi is so beautiful. Well done Big Dawg."

@NthlorengYathab shared:

"I wish them all the best."

@Isa_Viya posted:

"Isn't she married?"

@tumimashabela replied:

"They keep recycling each other. As long as Dintle is happy, nothing else matters."

@Sk_Putin commented:

"DJ fresh and Robert Marawa are eating delicious."

@blacgemini wrote:

"I'm so confused."

