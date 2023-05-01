Minnie Dlamini has revealed that she is still single and ready to mingle following allegations that she is now dating rapper Yanga Chief

The star poured cold water on the rumours saying that Yanga is her friend and used to date one of her girls

Reports that the two stars were dating surfaced after fans allegedly spotted them getting cosy in public

Minnie Dlamini has rubbished reports that she is back onto the dating scene barely a year after her divorce from Quinton Jones.

Minnie Dlamini has reacted to reports that she is now dating Yanga Chief.

Source: Instagram

Social media went up in flames when rumours that the media personality is in a serious relationship with Yanga Chief.

Minnie Dlamini and Yanga Chief were allegedly spotted getting cosy

Gone are the days when celebrities used to live private lives. Many stars' secrets are now going public, thanks to social media.

The streets were recently buzzing following reports that Minnie Dlamini moved on from Quinton Jones with Yanga Chief. According to Zimoja Lezinto, the celebs were spotted looking like lovers on different occasions.

Sources close to the publication confirmed that Minnie and Yanga were together at AKA's Mass Country listening session and her movie The Honeymoon premiere. A source close to the publication said people thought they were just friends, but their bond is going stronger.

"We thought they were just friends, but it has become clear that they are more than just friends. Their bond is undeniable."

Minnie Dlamini pours cold water on allegations that she is dating Yanga Chief

According to ZAlebs, the television presenter denied the accusations. She said that she has been friends with Yanga Chief for years. Minnie also revealed that the Jika hitmaker once dated her close friend. She said:

"I’m not dating him. We are tight and have been mates since 2010. He used to date one of my girls. I’m not dating, but enjoying the single life and the attention."

Minnie Dlamini gets candid about failed marriage and ignoring red flags

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini is opening up about her failed marriage. The star who had never addressed the issue got candid in a recent interview.

Minnie shocked the world when she announced that her seemingly perfect marriage to Quinton Jones was over. The star never responded to the speculation on social media about what led to her divorce.

