Seasoned South African media personality Minnie Dlamini is finally opening up about her failed marriage to Quinton Jones

The star said she never imagined herself getting divorced or raising her two-year-old son as a single parent

Minnie however admitted that there were red flags that were ignored on both sides and she feels she should have picked what was right for her before making a commitment

Minnie Dlamini is opening up about her failed marriage. The star who had never addressed the issue got candid in a recent interview.

Minnie shocked the world when she announced that her seemingly perfect marriage to Quinton Jones was over. The star never responded to the speculation on social media about what led to her divorce.

Minnie Dlamini finally opens up about failed marriage

According to TimesLIVE, Minne Dlamini opened up about her failed marriage during an interview on 702. The television presenter blamed the failure of her marriage on not knowing herself before committing to the marriage.

The actress also touched on the issue of ignoring red flags, saying looking back now, she can see that she overlooked a lot of issues that should have been taken seriously. She said:

"I think the failure part is, on my part, from not being able to pick up what was right for me at a time before I went all the way ... You know, in relationships you always know, when you look back, you’re like: ‘that was a red flag, and that was a red flag ... you’re a red flag!’ I’m not pushing the blame in any way, shape or form but you’re either a red flag and you’re not acknowledging it or they have red flags and you’re not acknowledging it."

Minnie Dlamini says she wanted to raise her children the way she was raised

The Honeymoon star admitted that she never imagined getting divorced. ZAlebs reports that Minnie Dlamini noted that she always wanted to raise her children the way she was raised. She added:

"I never imagined getting divorced. I always thought I would raise my kids the same way I was raised ... I just felt like for me, timing was off, I felt like I didn’t know myself."

