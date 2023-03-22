Nadia Nakai is still trying to come to terms with her boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' untimely passing

The star recently took to her Instagram page to pour her heart out in an emotional post

She said AKA's death was going to be easy for her if she had never experienced the Fela In Versace rapper's love

Nadia Nakai is going through the most following her boyfriend AKA's death last month.

Nadia Nakai has posted another emotional post to mourn AKA. Image: @nadianakai and @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

The rapper has been sharing emotional posts on her social media pages to express how she feels following the tragic loss.

Nadia Nakai still struggling to accept AKA is gone

More than a month after AKA's tragic passing, Nadia Nakai is still trying to piece together pieces of her broken heart. According to TimesLIVE, the Naaa Meaan rapper recently took to her Instagram page to share a post that left her followers reaching for tissue boxes.

The rapper said AKA's death was going to be better for her if he was just an industry colleague. She said she still doesn't know how she is going to pick up the pieces and move on after losing her man. She wrote:

"Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love. I wish that you were just an acquaintance and I could say “Oh Supa Mega passed away, what a loss for the game”. If I didn’t love you, maybe it would be easier to continue my life without you. Now, because I had been loved by you, it’s just so hard. I have this hole in my heart that won’t let up.

"But everything doesn’t feel real. I don’t know if seeing you every day on social media is better or worse, I don’t know if reading our messages is healing or not."

AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes continues to remember the assassinated rapper, Mzansi comforts her: “Sending you love”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's heartbroken mom continues to remember the assassinated rapper. Lynn Forbes took to her timeline ad posted a video of herself and AKA getting down to Brenda Fassie's Weekend Special.

Taking to Instagram, the grieving mother shared that Supa Mega's physical absence makes her world feel depopulated. Lynn's son was shot dead in Durban on 10 February. AKA was outside a popular restaurant when two gunmen opened fire on them killing the rapper instantly.

Not even one person has been arrested for his murder. His assassination shook the whole of Mzansi as it was caught on CCTV camera. ZAlebs reports that Lynn is inconsolable following the Fela In Versace hitmaker's death.

