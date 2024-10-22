Teen winger Shandre Campbell scored a brace for CLub NXT as he continues his progress in Belgium after leaving SuperSport United at the end of last season

The 19-year-old moved to Club Brugge from SuperSport but has been playing for their reserve side ahead of a potential call-up to the first-team

Local football fans were full of admiration for Campbell on social media, saying the teenager has the potential to be the best Mzansi player of all time

After scoring two goals against Lierse in his first league start for Club NXT, Mzansi winger Shandre Campbell's stock in Belgium continues to rise.

The 19-year-old plays for reserve side NXT after signing for Club Brugge from PSL side SuperSport United following a breakthrough season in Mzansi.

South African winger Shandre Campbell is in good fomr following his move to Belgium. Image: shandrecampbell21.

Source: Instagram

Since moving to Belgium, Campbell has scored three goals in two matches for NXT, leading to talks of his move to Brugge's first team coming sooner rather than later.

Shandre Campbell is in impressive form

Despite interest from several PSL clubs, Campbell chose Belgium for his development, and so far, it has paid off after impressive performances for Brugge's reserve side.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Following his move to Belgium, Campbell thanked SuperSport for his career while he recently played a starring role for South Africa during their u20 Cosafa Cup title run.

Fans are in awe of Campbell

Local football fans praised the 19-year-old on social media, with some saying the teen winger has the potential to become the best player in Africa.

Mhlengi Josta Madlala admires Campbell:

"Shandre Campbell is better than both Rele Mofokeng and Siyabonga Mabena."

Mbi Skway Aviwe has high hopes:

"If he pushes like this, promotion is just around the corner. Hopefully, by next year, he will taste some first-team football."

Reshan Campbell is a fan:

"Best young talent, Campbell!!!!! Stats unbelievable!!!!!"

Kwanele KB Sipho says Campbell deserves a promotion:

"He's too good to be playing for Club NXT."

Louis Nama backed Campbell:

"Shandre is a future star."

Best Magagula is proud:

"Congratulations, boy. We are proud."

MO E NG II respects Campbell:

"Underrated."

King Alaska Ngubane tips Campbell for the future:

"Well-developed player. He's a fantastic young player."

Yoyoh Shozih made a prediction:

"One day, this boy will become one of the greatest African players, and soon he will play in a senior team."

Ziang Nqafuri gave a suggestion:

"That boy should be an international to boost his confidence and integrate him into the team to learn from the older guys."

Shandre Campbell honours his parents

As Briefly News reported, teen winger Shandre Campbell shared a heartwarming post on social media thanking his parents.

The 17-year-old posed with both of his parents, holding his Club NXT jersey after he secured a move to Belgium from PSL side SuperSport United.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News