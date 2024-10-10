Teen winger Shandre Campbell has a detailed plan for his development at Belgium club Club Brugge, according to agent Mike Makaab

According to Makaab, Campbell is expected to break into the club's first team after cutting his teeth in their reserve side, Club NXT

Local fans admired the 19-year-old winger on social media, backing him to become a global superstar shortly

Former SuperSport United winger Shandre Campbell will break into the Club Brugge first team 'sooner than later' according to agent Mike Makaab.

The teen winger moved to Belgium at the end of last season after rising through SuperSport's ranks and making a significant impression on the PSL.

Teen winger Shandre Campbell has a detailed plan for his future at Club Bruge. Image: shandrecampbell21.

Source: Instagram

Before his move to Belgium, the 19-year-old attracted interest from several overseas clubs while PSL giants were also clambering for his signature.

Shandre Campbell is backed for success in Belgium

Makaab speaks about Campbell's move to Brugge in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to FARPost, Makaab said Campbell was impressed by Brugge's plans for him, which included a stint in their development side, Club NXT, where he is currently playing.

Makaab said:

"When we had our discussions with Brugge before Shandre signed for the club, what impressed us more than anything was that they had a plan for Shandre. There's little doubt in my mind that if Shandre applies himself and continues to progress, he'll play for Club Brugge sooner rather than later."

Fans praised Campbell

Local football fans praised Campbell on social media, while previously, the young winger earned the respect of Mzansi after showing love for his parents.

Luyanda Mkhize has a wish:

"Next season, he must make it to the Belgium Pro League in Club Brugge's first team."

Siyambulela Lose admires Campbell:

"Class and a touch of elegance! He's a great prospect for Bafana Bafana. I want to watch him come next year's U20 AFCON, where Amajita will be champions!"

Lebogang Nkwanyana is a fan:

"Quality player, this lad, seen him too many times."

Matlholadibona Raditoro hopes for the best:

"All the best boy. Continue to make us proud."

Jeffrey Mkhari backs the winger:

“A future Bafana Bafana star.”

Relebohile Mofokeng's father has a wish

As Briefly News reported, Sechaba Mofokeng, the father of Orlando Pirates star Relebohile, wants the winger to play for a club in the Netherlands.

Sechaba said the Eredivisie is the perfect place for his son as he will be following in the footsteps of Bafana icons such as Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News