Kaizer Chiefs' loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter-final has been the trending topic amongst local fans.

Amakhosi was defeated 4-0 by Masandawana at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Former Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners found the back of the net twice, with Peter Shalulile and Khuliso Mudau contributing one goal each.

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate one of their goals during their 4-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout quarter-final. Photo: @Masandawana.

Who is to blame for Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Sundowns

Sports Journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, shared his view about the match and put most of the blame on Nasreddine Nabi due to how he set up his team.

"Several things happened in that match that went wrong, and I'm happy Nabi admitted that all that he planned for the game didn't work," the football analyst told Briefly News.

"The way he set up his team for this tie differed from when they faced each other in the league. The back line was too flat, and Manqoba Mngqithi tactically outclassed the Tunisian.

"Nabi needs to do a lot of work when setting up his team against the likes of Sundowns and Pirates because players' quality in those teams is different from his."

Nabi will have several weeks to put his team together before their league clash with Richards Bay on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

