Carling Knockout: Who to blame for Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Sundowns at FNB Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs' loss against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter-final has been the trending topic amongst local fans.
Amakhosi was defeated 4-0 by Masandawana at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024.
Former Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners found the back of the net twice, with Peter Shalulile and Khuliso Mudau contributing one goal each.
Who is to blame for Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Sundowns
Sports Journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, shared his view about the match and put most of the blame on Nasreddine Nabi due to how he set up his team.
"Several things happened in that match that went wrong, and I'm happy Nabi admitted that all that he planned for the game didn't work," the football analyst told Briefly News.
"The way he set up his team for this tie differed from when they faced each other in the league. The back line was too flat, and Manqoba Mngqithi tactically outclassed the Tunisian.
"Nabi needs to do a lot of work when setting up his team against the likes of Sundowns and Pirates because players' quality in those teams is different from his."
Nabi will have several weeks to put his team together before their league clash with Richards Bay on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.