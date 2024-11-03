Mngqithi Names Kaizer Chiefs Players He Wants at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Manqoba Mngqithi has praised some Kaizer Chiefs players after his team's resounding 4-0 win over the Glamour Boys at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Brazilians booked a place in the Carling Knockout semi-finals after defeating the Soweto giants in the quarter-final stage.

Sundowns are now the favourite to win the cup competition, with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs being out of the equation.

Mngqithi wants 3 Kaizer Chiefs stars at Sundowns

According to iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi, during interviews with journalists after the match, named two Kaizer Chiefs players he would love to have on his team.

The South African tactician recognised the top performance of Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Wandile Duba.

"I don't want to sound bad, but I think the youngsters that Kaizer Chiefs brought into their first team are very good boys," he said.

"Shabalala is a significant factor in the game. He also had some perfect moments today. Duba played exceptionally well. This is the feeling I have when I look at these boys.

"Vilakazi, when he's given a chance, they are all outstanding football players. But honestly speaking, those are exceptionally gifted players. I would love to have them on my team. I don't want to lie to you."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News