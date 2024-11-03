Coach Manqoba Mngqithi says PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs must be careful of putting pressure on their young players

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach said he admires the talented Amakhosi prospects but said Nasreddine Nabi runs the risk of putting too much pressure on them

Local football fans agreed with Mngqithi on social media, saying Chiefs need to invest in more experienced players

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi admires Kaizer Chiefs' young players, but they are at risk of burnout.

The Sundowns coach said Chiefs tactician Nasreddine Nabi is wrong to put pressure on players such as Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala and Wandile Duba.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said kaizer Chiefs youngsters Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala needs help. Image: KaizerChiefs.

The Sundowns coach spoke after their 4-0 victory over Chiefs in the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, 2 November 2024.

Manqoba Mngqithi advises Nasreddine Nabi

Mngqithi speaks about Chiefs' youngsters in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mngqithi said putting too much pressure on young players is wrong, while Nabi revealed the reason behind the 4-0 defeat.

Mngqithi said:

"The youngsters that Kaizer Chiefs has brought into their first team are very good young boys, but the biggest mistake you can make with players like those is to put the load of a team as big as Kaizer Chiefs on their shoulders."

Fans agree with Mngqithi

Local football fans agreed with Mngqithi on social media, saying Chiefs need experienced players to help alleviate the pressure on younger players.

Lungàn Hlophe says Nabi has no choice:

"He's right, but Nabi doesn't have other players. The older players he has are not doing well. So for now, he has no choice but to use his young players."

Athi Lingani agrees:

"I love this constructive criticism. Basically, he is saying we need quality players in as much as we do have youngsters, but they need to be mixed with quality, which is something the management doesn't wanna do."

Chauke Asakundwi Provide says Chiefs must make a change:

"They should field one instead of three or four."

Masivuye Sbaja Mbiko says Mngqithi is out of order:

"He must focus on his house, as he said to Hugo Broos."

Shiko Molokomme accepts the criticism:

"I'm a Khosi fan, and this guy is telling the truth. Chiefs need more experienced players to try and match Sundowns players."

Nasreddine Nabi wants Kazier Chiefs to be ‘realistic’

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said his players must be realistic about their silverware ambitions.

Following a good start to their season, Chiefs have only one point in their last three PSL matches while they lost 4-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup.

