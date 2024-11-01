Teen winger Mfundo Vilakazi has been backed to feature for Kaizer Chiefs against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 2 November 2024, in the Carling Cup quarterfinal

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said the 18-year-old was substituted in Amakhosi’s recent match due to cramps

Local football fans praised Vilakazi on social media and celebrated him being fit for the mouth-watering clash against Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddien Nabi said teen winger Mfundo Vilakazi is fit for their Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 3 November 2024.

The 18-year-old Amakhosi winger is expected to be fit to face Sundowns after being assisted off the field in Chiefs’ last PSL match.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said winger Mfundo Vilakazi is not injured. Image: mfundo_vilakazi_12.

Source: UGC

Nabi said the teen winger, who impressed fans with his new car, was fatigued during their 2-2 draw against Magesi FC on Wednesday, 30 October, and there are no injury concerns.

Nasreddine Nabi is not concerned about Mfundo Vilakazi

Nabi speaks about Vilakazi in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to KickOff, Nabi said the side is not concerned about Vilakazi’s fitness and has called for his players to be realistic in their pursuit of silverware.

Nabi said:

“We don’t believe it’s an injury. It was just cramps from fatigue. He ran a lot, and we believe that he will be fine.”

Fans praised Vilakazi

Local football fans expressed delight on social media upon hearing that Vilakazi is fit and said Chiefs will thrive if they continue using young players.

Freddy Makambeni is happy:

“Good news.”

Ivan Lottering is a fan of Vilakazi:

“He is the minister of soccer.”

Mishack Ramoyadi said Chiefs will prosper:

“If Nabi continues to give young boys a chance. Then in two or three years, Chiefs will be the best team.”

Luthando Macingwane is a Chiefs fan:

“Keep it up, guys.”

Sandile Mshengu admires Vilakazi:

“Starboy! The best around.”

Mfundo Vilakazi shows off his freestyling skills

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi showed off his freestyling skills on social media.

The 18-year-old Amakhosi star showed off his silky skills alongside freestyling champion Jabu Mdaka and shared the footage on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News