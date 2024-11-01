Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said he is still building a strong squad and has called for his squad to be realistic

After a good start, Chiefs only managed a single point in their last three PSL matches, suffering losses to Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United

Local football fans backed Nabi on social media, while others said Nabi has been overhyped and will fail at Chiefs

Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi said Kaizer Chiefs' players and fans must be realistic as he is still in the building process at the Soweto giants.

Since joining Amakhosi ahead of the current season, Nabi has made an impact at the club, but they have stumbled in their last three matches after only gaining a single point.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has called for calm heads after a string of bad results. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Ahead of their much anticipated Carling Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, 2 November 2024, against Mamelodi Sundowns, Nabi has called for calm.

Nasreddine Nabi is still building

Nabi speaks about Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Nabi doubted if his current squad could win titles, but he promised total commitment in their search for positive results and silverware.

Nabi said:

"It doesn't mean we won't give everything we have to win games, and if there's a cup to win, try to win it. We have the spirit of winners. I want the players to have it too, but again, I repeat, we need to be honest and realistic for everyone so there's no misunderstanding."

Fans make predictions about Nabi's future

Local football fans backed Nabi on social media, while others felt that the 2-2 draw against Magesi FC on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, was a sign of things to come.

Siyacela Nzuza agrees with Nabi:

"He is absolutely right. It's too early to aim for a league title with a team that finished 10th. Fighting for top eight would be OK for this season. Any achievement beyond that will be a bonus because most of the players he's using were not bought by him."

Jessie Moopeleng-diatla van Tonder blamed one player:

"Keep fielding Msimango and watch your stress rate rise to the top, Nabi."

Mahlatse Maps is pessimistic:

"This one won't finish this season as the Chiefs coach."

Pooleh September says Nabi's honesty could cost him:

"I wonder how his honest opinion is going to influence his players. If this is true, he's the wrong guy for Chiefs."

George Makwa backs Nabi:

"Nabi is a good coach."

