Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have backed their new technical team despite only earning a single point in their last two PSL matches

New coach Nasreddine Nab has been reunited with assistant coach Cedric Kaze at the club, looking for silverware for the first time since 2015

Amakhosi fans backed Chiefs coaches on social media, calling them the best partnership and Africa that just needs time

Despite suffering from defeat and a draw in their last two matches, Kaizer Chiefs still have confidence in their technical staff.

The Soweto giants recently added Cedric Kaze to Nasreddine Nabi's coaching staff, but since his official appointment, the side has only earned a single point in two PSL matches.

New assistant coach Cedric Kaze has been backed to be a valuable member of Nasreddine Nabi's team at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

On Wednesday, 30 October 2024, Chiefs needed a late comeback to salvage a 2-2 draw against newly promoted side Magesi FC, while they lost 1-0 to SuperSport on Saturday, 26 October.

Kaizer Chiefs have confidence in their coaches

Kaze's arrival was announced on Twitter (X):

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Briefly News source at Kaizer Chiefs, the side will support Nabi and new assistant coach Kaze, who specialises in defensive football.

The source said:

"Despite the recent results, everybody at the club is confident in the coaching staff, and there is excitement for the future. Coach Nabi and [assistant] Kaze have a good relationship because of their success in the past, so there is no real panic in the squad."

Fans are excited by new coaches

Amakhosi fans praised the coaching staff on social media, saying Nabi and Kaze just need time to succeed in Soweto.

Joel Ma Juscca Jusikay backed Nabi:

"Salute our coach."

Mokhali Ramakau praised the technical staff:

"I'm over the moon for our technical team this season."

Happy Bogatsu said Chiefs are lacking something:

"We only need good strikers."

Thomas Version predicts more struggles:

"Kaizer Chiefs is dead, and they will never win a trophy again."

Phoka Tlokwe wants new faces at Amakhosi:

"January transfer window, Chiefs must sign serious players."

Kaizer Chiefs legend speaks about former coaches

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane spoke about his former coaches during his time at the Soweto club.

Yeye played for Chiefs from 2008 till 2016 and played under three different coaches while winning nine major titles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News