South African clubs have grown frustrated over the level of officiating in local football after second-division side Casric Stars' controversial defeat to Venda FC

The second-division side felt they conceded at least one offside goal in their 3-2 loss to Venda on Saturday, 26 October 2024

Local fans agreed on social media, saying Casric were hard done by the referee's decisions, adding to a long list of controversial incidents

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Local referees were again in the spotlight after controversy marred a second-division clash between Casric Stars and Venda FC on Saturday, 26 October 2024.

During the match, Casric felt Venda scored an offside goal and appealed to the PSL and SAFA to step in.

Stellenbosch FC felt the referee made the wrong calls in the MTN8 final which they lost to Orlando Pirates. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

It is not the first time referee's decisions has affected matches, after Kaizer Chiefs had a last minute goal ruled out during a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September.

Casric Stars joins the list of complaining clubs

Watch the disputed goals in the video below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source at Casric, the club are waiting for a response from local football bosses following their loss to Venda.

The source said:

"The letter has been sent to the PSL, and SAFA has been CC'd. The club is waiting to hear from the organisations and take it from there. The good thing is that they are hearing about something they already know as refereeing has become a concern in the country."

Fans are upset

Local football fans voiced concern over social media, saying referees are damaging local football, including mistakes in the MTN8 final between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates.

Aubrey Fanie bemoaned the standard of referees:

"Yho, it's bad here at Motsepe Foundation and ABC Motsepe League."

Mickeyza Tebza said there was more than one wrong decision:

"Both goals are offside. Yhoooooo."

Vukile Bulo says somehting must be done:

"This is now having a negative effect on South African football as a whole."

Zukisani Mayzuki Dyonase is upset with the referees:

"They are truly destroying everything."

Jongi TaFresh Nkohla criticised the referees:

"Useless officials."

Gayton McKenzie wants VAR

As reported by Briefly News, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie wants the immediate introduction of VAR in local football. '

The call was made following the controversial ending to Kaizer Chiefs' defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News