Following Mamelodi Sundowns’ controversial 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 28 September 2024, sports minister Gayton McKenzie has called for VAR in Mzansi

During the match, Iqraam Rayners scored a questionable offside goal, while Edson Castillo had a late goal disallowed

Local football fans agreed with McKenzie on social media; however, they questioned if local referees would be able to use the system properly

National sports minister Gayton McKenzie said South Africa needs VAR after a controversial encounter between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

The minister reacted to the late drama during Downs’ 2-1 victory after Edson Castillo’s late goal was disallowed, while Masandawana striker Iqraam Rayners’ goal also raised question marks.

Following the match, Amakhosi fans were outraged after their side suffered their first defeat of the season, and McKenzie said it was time for VAR to be introduced in local football.

Gayton McKenzie wants technology in the PSL

McKenzie talks about VAR in the tweet below:

In response to the controversy, McKenzie took to his Twitter account to say he would be looking into the matter while previously calling for an improvement from SAFA.

McKenzie tweeted:

“We need VAR, and we need it now. Those meetings start now because we are not a 10th-world country. I shall report back as soon as possible after meeting SAFA and the PSL this week.”

Fans call for caution

Local football fans praised McKenzie on social media for his hands-on approach, but they also called for caution regarding the involvement of politics in local sport.

Iamkgaogelo Phill is pessimistic:

“Things will be worse because these same officials will misuse it, and people will blame VAR.”

Joe Twentyfour Fit is upset with referees:

“It’s good that these referees will be banned. They know what is at stake if they misuse it.”

Mpho MP is cautious:

“I know he is trying as a minister, and he is right about VAR, but does he know that if politics interferes with the running of our football, we will be in trouble with FIFA?”

Tinyiko Mbhalati praised McKenzie:

“He is my leadership, always with you.”

Thab'zero Thabang Thabang is angry:

“How long will Sundowns win the league with referees help? This is a disgrace to South African football.”.

