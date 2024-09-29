Julius Malema's weight loss has sparked concern over his health from some supporters

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader has lost a lot of weight thanks to an exercise plan

South Africans made fun of the EFF Commander in Chief, joking about his new slim look

South Africans have expressed concern and even joked about Julius Malema's recent weight loss.

Is Julius Malema learning from Gayton McKenzie, or is there another reason for his recent weight loss?

The Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture has embarked on a weight loss journey, and now Malema appears to be following suit.

The Economic Free Fighters (EFF) leader has got social media buzzing after many noticed that he was a lot thinner than before.

Netizens questioned whether he was okay health-wise or whether he was on a new diet.

Malema reportedly on strict exercise plan

As noted by The South African, the Limpopo-born politician is on a strict exercise plan and has reportedly cut sugar from his diet.

He also admitted that Nelson Mandela once told him that he could not lead people if he was overweight.

Mzansi trolls Malema’s transformation

Once photos of the EFF’s Commander in Chief surfaced online, citizens could not keep the comments to themselves.

Many expressed genuine concern for his health, while others made jokes about his shoes being too big or that he lost weight after Floyd Shivambu left for the MK Party.

Shaun Nathanson asked:

“Has he got a slow puncture?”

Thabiso Monnakhotla joked:

“Julius Sello Malema is losing weight like EFF losing support.”

Maphefo Maluleka had a suggestion:

“Juju must come to Klipfontein Clinic at Witbank and ask for Sister Jabu. One week will be enough. That sister has got magic healing.”

Selby Mselbana said:

“Our CIC must eat pap to gain a bit of weight.”

Tebello Charles Tsoeu added:

“CIC, please pay attention to your health. We love you.”

Thandile Main Man said:

“I just wonder what is happening in Malema's lifestyle. It's worrying now.”

@ALentswe47881 joked:

“He looks like Chester Missing.”

@SVNyembe asked:

“Is Julius on herbal life?”

George Mkhwanazi added:

“I think he must go back to drinking Heineken beer. It will boost with adding some tummy again.”

Mykel Punch Hlambela joked:

“Floyd took all the weight with him🙈🙈…Our CIC.”

Ella Sampson asked:

“Yoh, what happened to him?”

Lord Gayton loses more weight

In related news, Gayton McKenzie celebrated losing more weight, saying that Julius Malema knew his secret.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture joked that he dropped weight because he was running after crocodiles.

His comments were a cheap shot at the Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Briefly News reported.

