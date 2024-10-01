Julius Malema has received a lot of comments about his weight loss from social media users

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader hit back at one person for picking on his weight

South Africans aren't happy with the way Malema chose to respond to the person on X

Some people are disappointed with Julius Malema's choice of words in responding to a social media user about his weight. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Oliver Helbig.

Julius Malema is firing back at his bodyshamers on social media.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader has been trending online recently, as citizens have commented on his new look.

The EFF’s Commander in Chief has been eating healthier and watching his weight and is much slimmer than before.

Malema credits Nelson Mandela for weight loss

While many are concerned about his weight loss, Malema previously explained that it was due to advice he received from Nelson Mandela.

Juju explained that Mandela advised him to shed some kilograms because he couldn’t lead the people if he were overweight.

Malema fires back at body shamer

The EFF leader has grown tired of having to defend his weight loss and has since fired back at one social media user.

@SiphoKolanisi1 took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of slim Malema, saying he should take a break from politics. The author has since deleted the post.

Juju was having none of it and replied to the user, asking if being healthy meant being fat.

Citizens react to Malema’s comments

While some users found Malema’s retort funny, others didn’t like how he said it.

@mccoycore:

“One thing to learn as a leader is knowing how to respond even to negativity. You can’t be responding, ‘Wa nyela’ and expect us to take you serious as a leader.”

@realJack08 joked:

“😅🤣😅🤣😅, you looked more intimidating when you were big. Now you look innocent and soft.”

@DMN4ever said:

“You took it too personal.”

@Red_crowd_lsg added:

“Bathong, a whole CIC saying ‘wa nyela’ 😮. Maybe Sipho is right. You are not okay. Take a break before o gafa.”

@nghonyama_ronny also said:

“I might be wrong, but I think you should not have responded or responded in a more polite way as a leader. Many people respect and love you.”

@Godlimpi_of_Boy asked:

“Then you dream about being SA President with that kind of vulgarity?”

Netizens troll Malema online for weight loss

Sticking with Julius Malema, social media users recently poked fun at the EFF leader for his noticeable weight loss.

Some expressed concern for the Commander in Chief, asking if he had health issues, Briefly News reported.

Others joked that his shoes were too big for him, while some said he lost weight after Floyd Shivambu left.

