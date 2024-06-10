Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has taken a strong swipe at his opponent, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen

Malema's fiery clapback in a social media post in response to Steenhuisen's long-standing refusal to work with the EFF sparked a heated debate

Politically conscientious netizens raced to the comments strip to air their views about the apparent tug-of-war between the red and the blue political parties

EFF leader Julius Malema hit out at DA leader John Steenhuisen after the latter declared not wanting a coalition that included the Red Berets. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Chris McGrath

JOHANNESBURG — Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander-in-chief Julius Malema has hit out at a previous scathing statement from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) John Steenhuisen expressing his party's stance.

The Red Berets’ leader took to X on Sunday to blast his opponent amid discussions of a national unity government on the back of the latest polls.

No party bags overwhelming majority

It comes as the African National Congress (40.18%), DA (21.81) and the MK Party (14.58) emerged as the top three parties in the national and provincial elections.

South African opposition parties have since met to initiate crunch talks to consider the ANC’s proposal for a national unity government.

Meanwhile, the EFF secured the fourth position with 9.52% of the vote.

In his post on Sunday, Malema screenshot a news article with a headline suggesting his opponent had labelled him and his parties a political enemy. He responded by strongly hitting out at his counterpart.

The caption read:

“You invited us, and we accepted. You thought we [would] be typical blacks and egg walk around you. Not today, SATAN!”

After Steenhuisen garnered 83% of the votes during the party’s national congress in April to remain at the helm of the DA, he vehemently declared his stance on future coalitions.

DA, Steenhuisen coalition stance clear

Steenhuisen declared the DA would not work with the Red Berets under any circumstances, saying they were the enemy, according to Daily Maverick.

“I [openly] declare Malema’s EFF political enemy number one. I commit the DA to ight back against them, defeat the doomsday coalition that could seal South Africa’s fate,” Steenhuisen said.

Rousing response to clapback

Malema’s post, which had been gaining traction since it was posted, opened a can of worms to which netizens quickly flocked.

It had nearly 1 000 reposts and over 4000 likes while garnering mixed reactions.

@sthedoing things said:

“They must try. Here, we all want EFF, MK and ANC coalition.”

@TebogoTheScribe commented:

“The next few days are going to be interesting as we’ll see what role the EFF will play in the seventh administration with a performance lower than the previous elections.”

@AsanteGraceX posted:

“It’s about to go down. Now I have so much energy.”

@Abraham_Meso offered:

“Tell him Malema doesn’t dare work with them.”

@StHonorable noted:

“He was 100% correct in declaring you his ‘political enemy number one’. He should’ve declared you the enemy of the state because whatever you do is about you, not about the people you claim to be representing.”

SA reacts to Ramaphosa’s government of national unity

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ANC had elected to proceed with a national unity government.

Ramaphosa announced the decision on 6 June 2024 on his X account.

He said the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) had weighed all the options and chose the best for the country’s future.

