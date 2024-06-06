The MK Party has agreed to meet with the ANC to discuss a possible coalition agreement between the two entities

The party’s statement deviated from its initial stance that it would not be open to a coalition with the ANC

Some netizens wondered if the MK Party’s willingness to meet the ANC meant President Cyril Ramaphosa was stepping down

The MK Party said it would keep an open mind when discussing a possible coalition agreement with the ANC. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images and Phill Magakoe / AFP

The MK Party will meet with the ANC to discuss a possible coalition agreement.

MK Party to meet ANC

The party released a statement on 6 June 2024, stating that it had engagements with the former ruling party, which led to the impending deliberations. The @MkhontoweSizwex did not reveal the date of the scheduled sit-down; however, the party said it would listen to the ANC with an open mind while prioritising the South African majority:

“We commit and reaffirm to engage only in the future of South Africa, which prioritises the interests of the people, especially the black majority who are poor, unemployed, homeless, and landless, against the interests of white monopoly capital and markets.”

The scheduled meeting was a departure from the MK Party’s initial stance that it would not consider a coalition with an ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership.

Earlier in the day, the Black Business Council warned the ANC against a coalition with the MK Party, stating that the new entrant in the political space seemed to disregard the rule of law.

South Africans weigh in on ANC-MK meeting

Some social media users welcomed the MK Party’s change of heart, while others wondered whether ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was stepping down.

@_ShaunKeyz asked:

“Does this mean Cupcake is stepping down? ”

@AsanteGraceX said:

“This is good news; I expect such maturity. Time to make black people a priority. We come far! Remember this ”

@visse_ss added:

“Good, so we can be saved to ANC and DA coalition...that the media keep on feeding us.”

@BBK29_ suggested:

“Ramaphosa must go whether via a motion of no confidence in parliament or ANC asks him to resign He must go”

@dladlisto commented:

“I’m in support of this approach, sivote kahle [we voted well].”

