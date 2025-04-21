A governance analyst was of the opinion that the MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu could be in hot water for his visit to Malawi

Shivambu caused widespread outrage when he spent Easter Saturday with self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Briefly News spoke to leadership analyst Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, who said Shivambu must explain his actions to the party

An analyst believes that Floyd Shivambu must account to the MKP leadership for his visit to Malawi. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBUTG — Leadership and governance analyst, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, believes that MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu's visit to Malawian pastor Shepherd Bushiri must account for his visit to Shepherd Bushiri. This was after analyst professor Mazwe Majola said the visit could result in disciplinary action taken against him.

What did Professor Majola say about Shivambu?

According to SABC News, Majola said the official opposition party is likely contemplating on how to handle the windfall that was the result of its secretary-general Floyd Shivambu's visit to Bushiri in Malawi. Bushiri, a fugitive from the law, fled the country in 2020 after he was arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Hew believes that the party will take action against Shivambu for putting the organisation into disrepute because of what he did. He said that even though Shivambu went there in his personal capacity, as the secretary general, he is the face of the organisation and therefore believes disciplinary action is more likely to follow.

What did the MKP say about his visit?

The MK Party distanced itself from Shivambu's visit to Malawi. In a statement released by the party's national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the party said that it opposes fugitives of the law and said that Shivambu's visit was not sanctioned. It also clarified that Shivambu did not consult the parry before travelling to Malawi.

Briefly News speaks to analyst

Speaking to Briefly News, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, the Director of Stellenbosch University's School of Public leadership commented on Shivambu's visit.

"It will be appropriate for the party to request him to explain his actions. Whatever outcome the party will arrive at in dealing with the situation would most likely make others happy but there will be those that will be very uncomfortable," he said.

Floyd Shivambu may be summoned to explain his visit to Malawi. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post debated on whether he would be disciplined.

Gift asked:

"How are they going to discipline him because in terms of the MK constitution and rules he did not break any constitution or rule?"

Ephraim Maditsi said:

"Just for attending a church service, now political parties must choose churches for their employees."

Nakane William said:

"I don't think so, considering the number of controversial people they have within their leadership."

Vincent Mapepa said:

"Shivambu has the right to association regardless of the position he occupying in the MK Party."

Wood Craft Kitchens said:

"He didn't wear MKP regalia, so he can go anywhere."

Political analyst weighs in on Shivambu visit

In another article, Briefly News reported that political analyst Professor Dirk Kotze also weighed in on Shivambu's visit. He believes that Shivambu's visit is indicative of politicians seeking to connect with churches.

Kotze's analysis came after Shivambu visited Malawi on 19 April, where he spent the Easter Saturday with Bushiri. Some South Africans defended him.

