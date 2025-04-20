The official opposition, the MK Party, has distanced itself from the visit its secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, paid to Malawian pastor Shepherd Bushiri

Shivambu spent Good Friday on 18 April 2025 in Malawi and he praised Bushiri as a man who created economic opportunities

The party said it did not endorse or sanction the visit and opposed individuals who are fugitives from justice

The MK Party condemned Floyd Shivambu's visit to Malawi. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @psbushiri/X

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party distanced itself from Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu's visit to Malawi where he celebrated Good Friday with self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri on 18 April 2025.

What did the MK Party say?

The MK Party, which is the official opposition in Parliament, posted a statement on its @Mkhontowesizwex X account on 20 April. The statement came less than a day after Shivambu's visit to Bushiri went viral, garnering widespread criticism from members of the public and politicians.

In its statement, the party clarified that it did not sanction the visit, neither was Shivambu in Malawi with the party's knowledge. Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, added that the party opposed any association with individuals who are fugitives from justice.

The MK Party commented on Floyd Shivambu visiting Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi. Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Bushiri fled to Malawi in 2020 after he and his wife were arrested for fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million, which they allegedly stole from running an investment scheme.

The party said it upholds the rule of law and maintains a zero-tolerance stance on criminality in all its forms. It referred to party president Jacob Zuma who was incarcerated in 2021 after he was found in contempt of court. The MKP said Zuma he did not flee from justice, slamming Bushiri for fleeing the country after his arrest.

Read the X statement here:

Justice Minister condemns Shivambu's visit

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, strongly condemned Shivambu's visit. She described his association with Bushiri as an act of disrespect towards the country's legal system.

"Such behaviour by a political leader not only undermines the credibility of the judiciary but also diminishes the gravity of the charges against Mr Bushiri, sending a dangerous message to the public and to victims of crime," she said.

South Africans continue to roast Shivambu

Netizens continued to criticise Shivambu for his visit to Malawi.

Sizwe Dhlomo asked:

"What are you doing, Floyd Shivambu? You're already under siege and you go and pull this? SMH!"

Mmusi Maimane said:

"He will say he was misled soon."

Aphelele Tyelbooi said:

"Floyd Shivambu disappointed the entire country."

Oracle said:

"Floyd Shivambu is a South African Judas Iscariot."

Shivambu says EFF and MKP are allies

In another article, Briefly News reported that Shivambu said the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party are allies. This was despite the Red Berets' president classifying the party as enemy number one.

Shivambu disputed the classification and said the parties have a lot of ideological similarities than differences. He said Malema's classification was inaccurate.

