South Africans questioned MK Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu's visit to Malawi to the church of Shepherd Bushiri

Shivambu visited the Jesus Nation Church in Malawi, and Bushiri praised Shivambu's ideological stance

Netizens accused Shivambu of being a cult member after Shivambu praised Bushiri and slammed his visit in light of Bushiri's money laundering case, for which he fled the country four years ago

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political and traditional leadership coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years in South Africa.

Floyd Shivambu was slammed for visiting Shepherd Bushiri. Image: @psbushiri

Source: Twitter

MALAWI — MK Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu faced backlash after he visited Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi during the Easter weekend. Shivambu sang Bushiri's praises.

Why did Shivambu go to Malawi?

Bushiri posted a video of the visit which took place on 18 April 2025 on his @psbushiri_ X account. The video begins with Bushiri and Shivambu walking together to the front of the church. Seconds later, Bushiri is standing at the pulpit. Bushiri praises Shivambu's ideologies and lauds him as a family man.

View the X video here:

Shivambu responds

In response, Shivambu posted on his @FloydShivambu X account. He thanked Bushiri for hosting him and for his kind words. He also praised Bushiri.

"The government scale amount of work you to economically, educationally, socially and spiritually uplift our people is unparalleled now and in history. I know that the leadership and people of Malawi appreciate and cherish the so many massive programmes you do for the people on the ground," he said.

View his X response here:

Recently, former Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed Bushiri. Ndlozi was in Malawi delivering a lecture. He criticised Bushiri and said he had a case to answer in south Africa. Ndlozi was referring to the money laundering case Bushiri was arrested for in 2021. Bushiri responded to Ndlozi.

Bushiri recently advised televangelist Timothy Omotoso to leave South Africa. This was after the courts found him not guilty of rape and human trafficking after he was arrested for raping and holding congregants against their will.

Floyd Shivambu's visit to Malawi received backlash. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens bashed Shivambu.

Rashid Kay said:

"No, my SG. This is not it. You fumbled big time."

Lukhs said:

"Very disappointing, Floyd. Kanti what's wrong with our politicians? Don't they have advisors?"

Namibia Perspective forum said:

"Wena Floyd, Judas Iscariot also didn't know Jesus would rise on the third day. Bushiri is wanted in SA for crimes against the people who support the MK, and this is how you middle finger them?"

Herman Mashaba said:

"This is a deep insult to law-abiding citizens of South Africa. How do you justify your association with fugitives?"

AfricaIndiaMovement said:

"I've always held you in high esteem and supported you fully, but after today, the SG position can be bequeathed to anyone in the organisation who doesn't believe in scams."

Sihle Lonzi said:

"We should arrest Floyd VBS Shivambu for mingling with someone who committed crime in South Africa, and ran to Malawi."

Fikile Mbalula accuses Shivambu and Malema of controlling Zuma

In a related article, Briefly News reported that African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Shivambu and Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema control MK Party president Jacob Zuma.

Mbalula was addressing the media about the party's National Working Committee. He said he refused to believe that the two were at odds, and said Shivambu was sent to the MK Party to manage Msholozi.

Source: Briefly News