Political analyst professor Dirk Kotze shared his opinion on the visit MK Party Secretary-general Floyd Shivambu paid self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Shivambu was criticised by politicians, members of the public and even a minister for his visit

south Africans' weighed in on Kotze's opinion and ,many continued to criticise Shivambu for his trip

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

A political analyst discussed Floyd Shivambu's visit. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Political analyst Professor Dirk Kotze spoke about MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu's visit to Malawian pastor and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri. South Africans continued to slam him.

What did Kotze say?

According to eNCA, Kotze said Shivambu's visit will have an impact on his political career. He said Shivambu openly associated himself with a fugitive from the law and this is where the party wants to distance itself. He also said the MKP and other parties do want to have relationships with churches.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Shivambu shared a video which Bushiri posted of his visit to Malawi. Bushiri, a fugitive who fled the country in 2020 after he was arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering, praised Shivambu. He lauded his political ideology, and in return, Shivambu saluted Bushiri. He said that Bushiri is widely respected in his country because of the role he played in creating economic opportunities.

Shivambu faces backlash

Shivambu's visit didn't go down well with the public or his party. In a statement, the MK Party distanced itself from the visit. The party slammed Bushiri and said that it opposes fugitives of the law. The party added that the visit was unsanctioned and Shivambu did not receive a mandate form the party to go to Malawi.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi condemned the visit. She slammed Shivambu and said he was associating with people who knowingly broke the law.

Some South Africans defended Floyd Shivambu going to Malawi. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans share their views

Some South Africans commenting on eNCA's Facebook post defended Shivambu. Ithers criticised his visit.

Those who defended hm

Solomon Bam said:

"Come on, guys. Give the guy a break. He was not representing MKP."

CJ Abraham said:

"What does the MK have to do with Shivambu's faith? Sounds folly."

Given Matimatj Johannes said:

"But I didn't see Floyd Shivambu talking about the politics of his party. Visiting a church has nothing to so with a political party., He's a Christian, so he can visit any church of his choice."

Ratji Constandy said:

"But we need to be fair. Really, the guy went there in his own capacity."

Those who criticised him

Zukisanmi Mkunqwana said:

"Floyd scored an own goal. It was a stupid move."

Patrick Thubs said:

"Ain't no way he went there on his own. Bushiri was here in SA when Floyd was with the EFF and he never went to his church. so today he just decided to go there and MK had no part in it? Unbelievable."

Die Groot Kaefer said:

"Shivambu's visit to Bushiri is starting to shed some light into Bushiri's escape."

Sibongile Zonela said:

"He was there for MK funding from Bushiri."

Bushiri dragged for Israel flag during Easter sermon

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Bushiri was slammed for displaying the Israeli flag during his Easter sermon.

In the video of him preaching during Good Friday, the Star if David was shown behind him. South Africans bashed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News