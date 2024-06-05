ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has reportedly failed to get hold of MK Party President Jacob Zuma to discuss a possible coalition

The former ruling party was looking into possible coalition agreements after it failed to secure a majority in the 2024 General Election

Reports said despite the MK Party refusing to talk to an ANC led by Cyril Ramaphosa, Msholozi was open to talking to ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula's attempts to reach MK Party leader Jacob Zuma to discuss a possible coalition were futile. Images: DAVID HARRISON/AFP and MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula reportedly tried reaching out to MK Party President Jacob Zuma, to no avail.

Msholozi snubs ANC's Fikile Mbalula

According to TimesLIVE, an ANC insider informed them that the SG contacted Zuma twice to commence possible coalition talks, but there was no response.

The former ruling party is reportedly looking for coalition partners after losing its majority in the 2024 General Election.

The Daily Maverick said the MK Party was not open to a meeting with an ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership; however, informal talks had begun with ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed to the media that the ANC had started coalition discussions with several other parties, including the EFF, PA, DA and NFP.

South Africans weigh in

Some social media users wondered why the ANC attempted to hold coalition talks with the MK Party, while others supported Msholozi's stance.

@StHonorable said:

“His actions are saving the country from another doomsday coalition. Well done to him!”

@mmdurite asked:

“What were they going to talk about with a Zuma Stokvel Party?”

@sizwe737 wondered:

“Why can't they approach 4x4 Jabulani Khumalo? As he claims to be a leader of MKP.”

@easyd101 questioned:

“Do you even negotiate with a party with no policies or direction? They are already in a leadership crisis ♂️Khumalo should have been consulted to cause more confusion ”

@anditwala commented:

“We’re not desperate as people suggest. They can keep Cyril.”

