ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said the party’s election performance was nothing to celebrate

He addressed journalists at the IEC’s National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on 2 June 2024

Mbalula said the results sent a clear message to the ANC, and they have heard the people's concerns

The ANC’s Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, said the party’s election performance was nothing to celebrate. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Chris McGrath

ANC SG acknowledges the party's poor performance

Fikile Mbalula said the ANC’s national executive committee would meet to reflect on the party’s electoral decline. On 2 June 2024, Mbalula addressed journalists at the IEC’s National Results Operations Centre in Midrand.

After being in power for three decades, the ANC lost its majority in the National Assembly, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Northern Cape.

According to EWN, Mbalula said numerous factors contributed to the party’s drop in popularity:

“The results send a clear message to the ANC. We wish to send a message to the people of South Africa that we have heard your concerns.”

Netizens weigh in

Social media users reiterated Mbalula’s sentiments and pointed out some of the ANC’s shortcomings while in government:

@Jolene68541946 suggested:

“ANC must go and govern EC, NC FREE STATE, LIMPOPO. Those are the places that vote for you that you must go and rule over.”

@the_kn_diary wondered:

“I'd love to see the millions who voted for the ANC. It's about time to see those faces, SG, don't you think?”

@Malume_1995 pointed out:

“Rocking up with a G-wagon in an impoverished neighbourhood.”

@Chana_Nation98 added:

“Service delivery ended with the administration of Ubaba Zuma.”

@Sakhile_Azania stated:

“We told you.”

Jacob Zuma warns IEC

Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party warned the IEC against declaring the election results.

The former President’s words followed several complaints by many political parties about the election process.

Zuma also advised the commission to respond to the election rigging allegations lodged by his organisation.

