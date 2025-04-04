A passionate South African woman recorded a heartfelt message aimed at US President Donald Trump, asking him to respect South Africa and its leaders despite differences

The content creator defended her country's dignity and highlighted the deep respect many South Africans have for their elders and leaders

In her video, she urged Trump to stop encouraging Americans to speak poorly about South Africa, stating that South Africans are deeply blended

Content creator @louanperezcasanovas, who identifies as a wife, mother, and mixed-race South African advocating for peace and unity, posted a TikTok video in February addressing Trump about recent tensions between the two countries. In her message, she calls for mutual respect and asks the US leader to stop Americans from disrespecting South African culture and leadership.

The woman begins her message with a traditional greeting before directly addressing President Trump with concerns about how South Africa is being portrayed internationally. She stresses that South Africans, particularly Afrikaans people, are raised with extreme respect for elders and dignity.

"Most of the South African people, the Afrikaans people, sir, they have a deep, deep, deep respect when they talk about anybody else," she explains in her video.

She adds that South Africans wouldn't rush to leave their country as some American statements have suggested.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Defending South African culture

Throughout her message, the creator repeatedly highlights the rich cultural blend that exists in South Africa. She takes pride in the country's diversity, calling South African cultures blended and beautiful, and stating that many citizens like herself would choose to remain in South Africa a trillion times over rather than leave.

While acknowledging that South Africa faces challenges, including corruption, she asks Trump to approach relations with South Africa in a dignified manner and not encourage Americans to disrespect the country's leadership or people.

The woman's strongest plea comes when she asks Trump not to encourage mockery of South Africa's president and government.

"Please don't get the world to make an opportunity to make a fool of our president, sir," she states firmly.

She mentions that some Americans are on a Trump-high and bullying South Africans with disrespectful slander, behaviour she condemns. She invites the US president to follow her social media to learn what life in South Africa is really like, saying:

"It's not always as bad as you think."

Mixed reactions from viewers

The video sparked various responses from viewers who had different takes on her message:

@Danny Balula praised her:

"How come everyone doesn't think the way you think, madam? Much respect for you."

@BeniCE disagreed:

"Donald Trump has not disrespected SA. He cut aid and offered refugee status. Only disrespectful people were the EFF and ANC. They keep on 📢 blah blah."

@Zibele Nkuhlu supported unity:

"This is your home as much as any racial group in South Africa. We are united in diversity. We are a rainbow nation indeed. ❤️🇿🇦"

@_MPM noted:

"As much as Trump does not respect us, we still call him Sir. SA, I respect you."

@Wilde Miena criticized:

"Our government is a joke, are you kidding! They cannot be respected!"

