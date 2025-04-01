SA Laughs As Donald Trump Plans To Set Up Refugee Centres for Afrikaners in Pretoria
- The United States government is reportedly planning on renting out office space in Pretoria and converting them to refugee centres
- President Donald Trump's office has launched an initiative called "Mission South Africa", which seeks to assist Afrikaners who would be placed in these South Africa-based refugee centres
- South Africans slammed Trump and accused him of causing further division in the country and even undermining Afrikaners
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
JOHANNESBURG—South Africans slammed President Donald Trump and his administration after they reportedly announced their intention to establish refugee centres in Pretoria, Gauteng.
Trump to establish refugee centres
According to The South African, the New York Times reported that the US has launched an initiative called Mission South Africa, which is part of its mission to resettle Afrikaners in the United States.
Fikile Mbalula rejects white genocide claims, says US and SA relations shouldn't be affected by lies
Trump signed an Executive Order on 7 February 2025 offering Afrikaners refugee status. He accused the South African government of using the Expropriation Act to force Afrikaner farmers off their land.
Mission South Africa has reportedly reviewed over 8200 resettlement requests from Afrikaners. About 100 Afrikaners have been identified as possible candidates for resettlement. Trump's administration also reportedly provided officials interviewing potential refugees with security details.
What you need to know about Trump resettling Afrikaners
- Over 1000 South Africans joined a pro-Trump rally in Pretoria after Trump extended refugee status to Afrikaners
- White Christian leaders slammed Trump and the US government and accused it of cheap political points
- An expert pointed out that it could take Afrikaners years to be resettled in the United States after Trump signed his executive order
- Trump once again accused the South African government of doing horrible things in the country, angering South Africans
- The FW De Klerk Foundation rubbished Donald Trump's claims about Afrikaners being treated badly in South Africa
Thabo Mbeki urges Afrikaners to address grievances through national dialogue, not by engaging the US
South Africans not impressed
Netizens commenting on The South African's Facebook post were not pleased with Trump's administration.
Koena Botsane said:
"South Africa is only 30 years out of Apartheid and already the country is under siege."
Lesego Glovz Ndhlovu said:
"We did not ask anyone to leave, and we should not beg anyone to stay. We suffer the same crimes in South Africa, black or white."
RamaPutin ZelensTrumpie said:
"Poor Trump. He is such a delusional man. We hope he heals from whatever he is suffering from."
Fiona De Bruin said:
"What a joke. Dio they even understand the term refugee and what it means to have that status?"
Pako Pk Lorekang said:
"He is somewhat undermining the Afrikaner community, some of whom are our friends."
US says SA making unsavoury decisions
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the United States State Department slammed the South African government. It accused the government of making decisions that are not in America's or the world's interests.
The department's spokesperson said the country's growing relationship with Russia and Iran is unsettling the US. She also said that unjust expropriation is taking place.
