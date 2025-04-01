The United States government is reportedly planning on renting out office space in Pretoria and converting them to refugee centres

President Donald Trump's office has launched an initiative called "Mission South Africa", which seeks to assist Afrikaners who would be placed in these South Africa-based refugee centres

South Africans slammed Trump and accused him of causing further division in the country and even undermining Afrikaners

JOHANNESBURG—South Africans slammed President Donald Trump and his administration after they reportedly announced their intention to establish refugee centres in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Trump to establish refugee centres

According to The South African, the New York Times reported that the US has launched an initiative called Mission South Africa, which is part of its mission to resettle Afrikaners in the United States.

Trump signed an Executive Order on 7 February 2025 offering Afrikaners refugee status. He accused the South African government of using the Expropriation Act to force Afrikaner farmers off their land.

Mission South Africa has reportedly reviewed over 8200 resettlement requests from Afrikaners. About 100 Afrikaners have been identified as possible candidates for resettlement. Trump's administration also reportedly provided officials interviewing potential refugees with security details.

What you need to know about Trump resettling Afrikaners

South Africans not impressed

Netizens commenting on The South African's Facebook post were not pleased with Trump's administration.

Koena Botsane said:

"South Africa is only 30 years out of Apartheid and already the country is under siege."

Lesego Glovz Ndhlovu said:

"We did not ask anyone to leave, and we should not beg anyone to stay. We suffer the same crimes in South Africa, black or white."

RamaPutin ZelensTrumpie said:

"Poor Trump. He is such a delusional man. We hope he heals from whatever he is suffering from."

Fiona De Bruin said:

"What a joke. Dio they even understand the term refugee and what it means to have that status?"

Pako Pk Lorekang said:

"He is somewhat undermining the Afrikaner community, some of whom are our friends."

US says SA making unsavoury decisions

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the United States State Department slammed the South African government. It accused the government of making decisions that are not in America's or the world's interests.

The department's spokesperson said the country's growing relationship with Russia and Iran is unsettling the US. She also said that unjust expropriation is taking place.

