Expert Warns That Resettlement to the US for Afrikaners Could Take Years to Happen
- An expert has highlighted that should United States President Donald Trump's Executive be implemented, it could take years
- Trump gave Afrikaners refugee status and the U.S Embassy clarified that it also extends
- He said the process could take years and some Afrikaners may not receive refugee status if they cannot prove persecution
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
JOHANNESBURG — Afrikaners or minority groups in South Africa who want to resettle in the United States after President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order granting them refugee status may have to wait a bit. This is according to an expert.
What's Donald Trump's Executive Order about?
Trump's Executive Order claimed that Afrikaners were under persecution and the government was seizing their farmlands. The Executive Order also slammed South Africa's government after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act into law in January 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Afriforum, which has lobbied for international intervention on farm murders and land policies, has since distanced itself from the Executive Order and said Afrikaners do not want to resettle.
The order has also received strong criticism from the Economic Freedom Fighters, which said that Afrikaners and South Africans who accept the invitation to be refugees must have their citizenship revoked.
What did the expert say?
According to economist Dr Sam Koma, obtaining refugee status takes years. He said that empirical evidence points to the reality that Afrikaners' rights, land, culture and language have been protected since the beginning of the democratic dispensation.
Journalist Redi Tlhabi said that the United States Refugee Admissions Programme was suspended and the process could drag on. She said a refugee officer could approve or deny the application based on the facts and evidence of persecution.
International Relations Minister slams the order
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola slammed Trump's Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status. He noted it with dismay after Trump publicised it.
Lamola said the order was founded on factual inaccuracies and reiterated that the government does not seize private land. He said the Expropriation Act seeks to address past economic, spatial and racial injustices.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za