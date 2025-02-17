The world's richest billionaire Elon Musk's dream of introducing Starlink to South Africa has hit a snag

The presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa is not interested in having his investments because of Musk's views on South African policies

Musk recently accused the government of having racist laws, referring to the Expropriation Act which Ramapohosa recently signed into law

President Cyril Ramaphosa halted the Starlink deal because of Musk. Images: Ludovic Marin/ AFP via Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Elon Musk's stance on South Africa's policies may prevent the Starlink deal from going through as the Presidency is unwilling to do business with him. This was after Musk blatantly accused the government of enacting racist laws about the Expropriation Act, which President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law.

What is happening with Starlink in SA?

Elon Musk's plans to introduce Starlink to South Africa were initially halted after the company refused to comply with the Broad-Based Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) requirement of ceding 30% of its South African stake to a Historically-Disadvantaged Group which includes black people, women, youth and people living with disabilities.

The Minister of Communications Solly Malatsi said he would direct the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to implement equity programmes for the telecommunications sector. This may have made it easier for Starlink to do business with South Africa.

What did the presidency say?

However, MyBroadband reported that the presidency stated that it would not accept his investments because he harbours unprogressive and racist views. It also accused him of peddling lies about the country. Musk has been vocal in alleging that the government seizes private property and suppresses white genocide. He has previously criticised the Expropriation Act.

Cyril Ramaphosa was at the SONA. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

What you need to know about Elon Musk and South Africa

South Africans on Starlink

Netizens commenting on MyBroadband's @mybroadband X account discussed the Starlink deal.

Jarryd said:

"Fine, eventually the entire continent will have Starlink and South Africa will be an embarrassment."

Oracle said:

"We don't want Starlink. It's too expensive. We are fine with Rain network."

Sithale said:

"We agree with the presidency."

Uppity African said:

"The best decision Cupcake could have taken. Starlink is expensive."

ThapeloM Moreski said:

"Best decision ever. Why act like this is the first time we hear about internet connections when we are above the global average."

Lassy Laden said:

"We stand with the presidency during these difficult times."

Elon Musk calls Julius Malema an international criminal

