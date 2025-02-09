The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema roasted billionaire Elon Musk for his recent tweet

Musk quoted a tweet of an X user who reposted a video of Malema calling for an end to whiteness and said Malema should be declared an international criminal

Malema criticised him, the EFF stood by its leader, and supporters called Musk out for his tweet

Elon Musk and Julius Malema exchanged words. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/X and Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema furiously slammed billionaire Elon Musk for calling him an international criminal. The EFF defended Malema.

What did Elon Musk say?

Musk shared a tweet by X user Mario Nawfal on his @MarioNawfal X account. Nawfal shared a video where Malema said that the party would cut the throat of whiteness. The clip then showed former Black Land First (BLF) president and MK Party Member of Parliament Andile Mngxitama's infamous clip where he spoke violently against white people.

View the X tweet here:

Musk responded on his @elonmusk X account and called for immediate sanctions for Malema, and for him to be declared an international criminal.

View the X tweet here:

Julius Malema's fiery response

In response, Malema blasted Musk on his @Julius_S_Malema X account and called him a typical spoiled brat and a direct beneficiary of Apartheid whiteness.

"I know black people look the same to you, typical racist. Look closer, and you will realise those are two different people. America is exposing us to its stupidity. I don't care about your sanctions; I will never stop fighting for black people to be equal to white people, and if that makes me an international criminal, I am proud to be one."

View his X response here:

What did the EFF say?

The EFF posted a statement on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account. the party said it will not be cowed into submission, retreat or capitulate "from its principled and unwavering commitment to confront imperialism."

"The EFF is not fazed by the declaration made by the owner of X, Space X, Starlink, Tesla and the recently so-called director for the Department of Government Efficiency in the United States of America, who has made a declaration that the President of the EFF Julius Malema must be declared an international criminal," the party said.

View the X tweet here:

What you need to know about Julius Malema

The Democratic Alliance's Federal Chair Helen Zille agreed with Malema's call for the South African National Defence Force to be withdrawn from the DRC

Malema responded to the threats Donald Trump made and said it would not stop the government from expropriating land without compensation

Malema said he wanted nothing to do with the MK Party and said he would not attend the Derby because he didn't want to run into them

Julius Malema called Elon Musk out. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans gang up on Musk

Netizens tore into Musk.

Robert Marawa said:

"You are the only international criminal doing extramural crime with a convicted felon."

Oracle said:

"We stand with the international criminal, Julius Sello Malema in these difficult times."

Paradigm Shift said:

"South Africa stands with Julius Malema in these difficult times."

Minister High Octane said:

"I stand with you, Moshabi. We are not gonna listen to Elon Musk and his friends."

T4R said:

"We stand with Juju in these difficult times."

