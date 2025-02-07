The South African controversial media personality Gareth Cliff faced yet another dose of allegations

The former Idols SA judge was accused of allegedly spiking actress and singer Mara Louw's drink

However, the media personality didn't take the allegations lying down, as he responded to them on social media

Gareth Cliff was accused of spiking Mara Louw's drink. Image: Frennie Shivambu, @grcliff

It seems like the controversial media personality Gareth Cliff keeps on making headlines on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, the former Idols SA judge was accused of spiking the South African actress and singer Mara Louw's drink in the past.

This was after Cliff was dragged over his "racist" views after Donald Trump and Elon Musk's' opinion regarding South Africa.

An online user who accused Cliff wrote in their now-deleted post:

"You mean the guy who allegedly spiked his black co-judge drink with vodka, getting her drunk on national TV, which ended with her being fired and having her career ruined. And when questioned about it he said she was an alcoholic anyway. That guy?"

As usual, the former 5FM radio presenter didn't take the accusations lying down as he responded to the tweet, mentioning that he would be taking the legal route against the netizen, also accusing them of defamation of character.

He said:

"Hi. Apart from being entirely untrue, this is defamation. Hope you have some lawyers handy. We’ll be in touch."

Netizens react to Gareth's response

Shortly after Gareth responded to the accusations, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@jason_kelder said:

"This is the way. Time for accountability."

@Bronx_wrangler wrote:

"Yes, please. We need some people to become the poster boys and girls for these defamatory comments being made on X. Set up a fund. We will contribute.

@Rabs2013 responded:

"No place to hide huh everyone sees you for who you are now!"

@FredAngasisye replied:

"She said allegedly Gareth, she’ll use the free speech line against you."

Gareth Cliff was accused of spiking Marah Louw's drink.

