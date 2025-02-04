The South African controversial radio personality and businessman Gareth Cliff was dragged on social media by netizens

This was after he shared his opinion on what US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk had to say about Mzansi

Many netizens on social media dragged the former 5FM radio presenter regarding his posts

Once again the controversial media personality and businessman Gareth Cliff has made headlines on social media for his "racist views" on a recent issue.

Earlier on, social media was abuzz after the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and the owner of X formerly Twitter Elon Musk had something to say about South Africa and how it is run by the current government.

The former Idols SA and 5FM star decided to share his opinion on the controversy that has been brewing on social media which he later received a lot of backlash for it.

He wrote:

"Interesting to see the frantic reactions among some of the clearly nervous local loudmouths to Trump. Proves they’re jittery about being held to account for their opinions, positions and prejudices for the first time in 20 years or more."

The star further responded to Elon Musk's tweet about the openly racist laws and also clapped back at British politician George Galloway, who criticised Elon Musk.

He wrote:

"In case you were wondering if you’re on the right side of history, here’s a clue: It’s whatever side George Galloway isn’t on."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Gareth Cliff's posts

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Cliff's posts regarding the Trump and Musk saga. Here's what they had to say:

@Chavit0_ said:

"@georgegalloway is a hero and fought the Apartheid government. He will always be on the right side of history. You can continue favouring @elonmusk He isn't going to let you ride his rocket."

@SihleTuta responded:

"You leaving Twitter was a great idea, why are you back?"

@schaefer_morne replied:

"Agree now all of a sudden because monies are being withheld."

